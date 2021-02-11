TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who reigned over England for nine days in 1553, was beheaded for treason.
In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded in New York City.
In 1999, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, bringing his impeachment trial to a close.
In 2008, General Motors offered buyouts to its more than 70,000 union workers after posting a $39 billion loss in 2007.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Darwin (1809-1882), scientist; Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), 16th U.S. president; Omar Bradley (1893-1981), U.S. Army general; Lorne Greene (1915-1987), actor; Franco Zeffirelli (1923-2019), director; Bill Russell (1934- ), basketball player; Judy Blume (1938- ), author; Arsenio Hall (1956- ), actor/comedian; Josh Brolin (1968- ), actor; Darren Aronofsky (1969- ), filmmaker; Christina Ricci (1980- ), actress; Brad Keselowski (1984- ), race car driver.
TODAY’S FACT: Charles Darwin replaced Charles Dickens on Britain’s 10-pound note in 2000, reportedly in part because Darwin’s beard would make forgery more difficult.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1878, Harvard baseball player Frederick Thayer received a patent for the catcher’s mask.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “In this age of censorship, I mourn the loss of books that will never be written, I mourn the voices that will be silenced -- writers’ voices, teachers’ voices, students’ voices -- and all because of fear.” - Judy Blume, “Places I Never Meant To Be”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 18 -- months of formal education for Abraham Lincoln during his youth. Lincoln never attended college.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.