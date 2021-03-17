TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1850, the American Express Company was founded.
In 1965, Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov made the first spacewalk.
In 1974, members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) ended a five-month oil embargo against the United States, Europe and Japan.
In 1990, two men stole 13 pieces of art valued at $300 million from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, the largest art theft in U.S. history.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Grover Cleveland (1837-1908), 22nd and 24th U.S. president; Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908), composer; Peter Graves (1926-2010), actor; George Plimpton (1927-2003), author/actor; John Updike (1932-2009), author/critic; Charley Pride (1934-2020), singer-songwriter; Bonnie Blair (1964- ), Olympic speed-skater; Queen Latifah (1970- ), actress/singer; Dane Cook (1972- ), comedian/actor; Adam Levine (1979- ), singer-songwriter/TV personality.
TODAY’S FACT: Among the 13 works stolen in Boston’s Gardner Museum art theft in 1990 was “The Concert,” a painting by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. It is considered the most valuable unrecovered stolen painting in the world, with an estimated value of $200 million.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1991, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers retired Wilt Chamberlain’s No. 13 jersey.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Any activity becomes creative when the doer cares about doing it right, or better.” -- John Updike
