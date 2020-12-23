TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1943, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was appointed supreme Allied commander.
In 1968, the crew of Apollo 8 became the first humans to orbit the moon.
In 1973, Congress passed legislation allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to elect a mayor and council with limited authority.
In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others associated with the Iran-Contra scandal.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kit Carson (1809-1868), Army scout/frontiersman; Matthew Arnold (1822-1888), poet/critic; Howard Hughes (1905-1976), businessman/aviator/film producer; Ava Gardner (1922-1990), actress; Mary Higgins Clark (1927-2020), author; Robert Joffrey (1930-1988), dancer/choreographer; Lee Daniels (1959- ), filmmaker; Kate Spade (1962-2018), fashion designer; Stephenie Meyer (1973- ), author; Ryan Seacrest (1974- ), TV/radio personality.
TODAY’S FACT: Kit Carson left his apprenticeship as a saddle and harness maker to join a wagon train headed west when he was 15 years old.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1950, the Cleveland Browns won the NFL championship by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 30-28, when Lou “The Toe” Groza kicked a field goal with 20 seconds left.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I came to Hollywood to write and found out I don’t have the attention span.” -- Lee Daniels
TODAY’S NUMBER: 34 -- years after his death in 1976 that the estimated $2 billion estate of Howard Hughes, who died without a valid will, was finally settled.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.