TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1776, Thomas Paine published his pro-independence pamphlet “Common Sense,” which quickly sold some 100,000 copies.
In 1863, the London Underground subway began operations.
In 1901, the Spindletop oil field was discovered in Beaumont, Texas, leading to the Texas oil boom.
In 2003, North Korea withdrew from the multination treaty barring it from developing a nuclear weapons program.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ray Bolger (1904-1987), actor/dancer; Paul Henreid (1908-1992), actor; Stephen E. Ambrose (1936-2002), author/historian; Sal Mineo (1939-1976), actor; Jim Croce (1943-1973), singer-songwriter; Rod Stewart (1945- ), singer-songwriter; George Foreman (1949- ), boxer; Pat Benatar (1953- ), singer-songwriter; Jemaine Clement (1974- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: The 31 oil refineries located in the state of Texas can process more than 5.8 million barrels of crude oil per day, accounting for more than 30% of the total U.S. refining capacity.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, Dwight Clark caught a Joe Montana pass for a touchdown with 51 seconds left on the clock, securing a 28-27 San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC championship game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The past is a source of knowledge, and the future is a source of hope. Love of the past implies faith in the future.” -- Stephen E. Ambrose
TODAY’S NUMBER: 9.4 million -- estimated population of London, England, in 2021.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).
