TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1600, the British East India Company was chartered.
In 1862, Abraham Lincoln signed a bill admitting West Virginia into the United States.
In 1879, Thomas Edison staged the first public demonstration of the electric lightbulb.
In 1999, the United States handed over complete control of the Panama Canal to Panama.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henri Matisse (1869-1954), artist; Elizabeth Arden (1878-1966), businesswoman; George C. Marshall (1880-1959), U.S. military commander/diplomat; Anthony Hopkins (1937- ), actor; John Denver (1943-1997), singer-songwriter; Ben Kingsley (1943- ), actor; Diane von Furstenberg (1946- ), fashion designer; Donna Summer (1948-2012), singer; Bebe Neuwirth (1958- ), actress; Val Kilmer (1959- ), actor; Lance Reddick (1962- ), actor; Nicholas Sparks (1965- ), writer; Gabby Douglas (1995- ), gymnast.
TODAY’S FACT: West Virginia, a new state created from Virginia counties that chose not to secede from the Union, was originally named Kanawha, after the Kanawha River.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1967, Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers defeated Tom Landry’s Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Championship Game, 21-17, in subzero weather. The game became known as the “Ice Bowl.” Green Bay went on to defeat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When you’re struggling with something, look at all the people around you and realize that every single person you see is struggling with something, and to them, it’s just as hard as what you’re going through.” -- Nicholas Sparks, “Dear John”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3,987 -- length in miles of the border between Canada and the lower 48 states.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 29) and last quarter moon (Jan. 6).
