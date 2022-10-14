Mandy Brooks, director of the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, recently presented Tanada McKinnon, an LPN in the Neurology Department at Tift Regional Medical Center, with the Renee Moorman Scholarship, a $1,500 nursing scholarship.
TIFTON – The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented Tanada McKinnon, an LPN in the Neurology Department at Tift Regional Medical Center, with the Renee Moorman Scholarship. This $1,500 nursing scholarship was established by Dr. Larry Moorman and family in memory of the late Renee H. Moorman, due to her love of nursing. This scholarship is awarded annually to an LPN who is pursuing his or her RN degree and is used for school expenses.
This year’s recipient is enrolled in the Bridge Program at Southern Regional Technical College. She has been with Tift Regional for five years.
“Care for and do everything with love because in doing so I am sure to meet all the needs of everyone,” McKinnin, who is passionate about being an advocate for her patients and helping them understand their plan of care and seeing them reach their goals, said.
