...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the lowest
elevations along Third Avenue, Highland Avenue, and Front Street.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.7 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.7 feet on 02/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
SOCIAL CIRCLE – Let’s talk turkey ... the Georgia turkey hunting season to be exact.
The statewide turkey hunting season opens on private land on Saturday and on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas and National Forest land, on April 8. Turkey season ends statewide on May 15, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Statewide reproduction in 2021 was above the average we’ve seen in the last decade, which means we should have more 2-year-old birds in the woods,” Wildlife Resources Division wild turkey project coordinator Emily Rushton said in a DNR news release. “While still lower than what we saw prior to the mid-1990s, the average number of poults per hen was higher statewide than it has been since 2011, which is a good sign for this year’s turkey season.”
All regions of the state had above average reproduction two years ago, but the Coastal Plain regions in the southern half of the state had the highest poult numbers, averaging more than two poults per hen. Although the Blue Ridge, Ridge & Valley, and Piedmont regions had slightly lower poult numbers than South Georgia, the regions still had similar bumps in reproduction.
Hunters should remember that the daily and season bag limits changed last year and remains the same in 2023. Only one gobbler may be taken per hunter per day, and a season total of two gobblers. On WMAs and National Forest land (outside of WMAs), the bag limit is one gobbler per area.
All turkey hunters, including those under 16 years of age, landowners, honorary, lifetime, and sportsman license holders, must obtain a free harvest record each season. Before moving a harvested turkey, hunters are required to immediately enter the date and county on the harvest record, and within 24 hours, must complete the reporting process through Georgia Game Check. More information is available at GeorgiaWildlife.com/HarvestRecordGeorgiaGameCheck.
Resident youth hunters under age 16 will not need a license. Hunters age 16 years or older (including those accompanying youths or others) will need a hunting license and a big game license unless hunting on their own private land. Get your license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, at a retail license vendor or by phone at 1-800-366-2661.
Each time a hunter purchases a recreational license or equipment used to turkey hunt, such as shotguns, ammunition and others, are part of the greater conservation effort for wildlife in Georgia. Through the Wildlife Restoration Program, a portion of the money spent comes back to states and is put back into on-the-ground efforts such as habitat management and species research and management.