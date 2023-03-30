turkeyHunt.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Let’s talk turkey ... the Georgia turkey hunting season to be exact.

The statewide turkey hunting season opens on private land on Saturday and on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas and National Forest land, on April 8. Turkey season ends statewide on May 15, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

