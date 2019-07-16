WEDNESDAY

TOUR DE FRANCE

8 a.m.

NBCSP2019 Tour de France Stage 11: Albi to Toulouse

MOTORSPORTS

11 a.m.

FSSO—Motorcycle Racing Kicker Arenacross: Denver 2

12 p.m.

FSSO— NHRA Drag Racing New England Nationals

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FSSE— MLB Baseball Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

7 p.m.

ESPN— MLB Baseball Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

SOCCER

7 p.m.

FSSO—MLS Soccer Houston Dynamo at Atlanta United FC

11 p.m.

ESPN2— International Champions Cup Soccer Arsenal FC vs FC Bayern Munich

DIVING

7 p.m.

NBCSP— 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Diving: women's 10m platform, final.

