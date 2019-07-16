WEDNESDAY
TOUR DE FRANCE
8 a.m.
NBCSP—2019 Tour de France Stage 11: Albi to Toulouse
MOTORSPORTS
11 a.m.
FSSO—Motorcycle Racing Kicker Arenacross: Denver 2
12 p.m.
FSSO— NHRA Drag Racing New England Nationals
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FSSE— MLB Baseball Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
7 p.m.
ESPN— MLB Baseball Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FSSO—MLS Soccer Houston Dynamo at Atlanta United FC
11 p.m.
ESPN2— International Champions Cup Soccer Arsenal FC vs FC Bayern Munich
DIVING
7 p.m.
NBCSP— 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Diving: women's 10m platform, final.