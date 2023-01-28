Two people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Saturday, emergency services say, the day after a gunman killed at least seven people near a synagogue in the city.

The two men injured in the City of David area of Jerusalem on Saturday, one aged 22 and one in his 40s, are father and son, according to police. A 13-year-old who police say shot and wounded the pair was "neutralized and injured" by "two passers-by carrying licensed weapons."

CNN's Richard Roth, Michael Conte, Kylie Atwood, Sharon Braithwaite and Inke Kappeler contributed to this report.

