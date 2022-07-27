ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services’ Southeast Regional Office has announced 23 organizations that have been awarded more than $1.4 million to fund Farm to School projects in the region.
The USDA Farm to School grant helps child nutrition program operators incorporate local foods in the National School Lunch Program and its associated programs, as well as the Summer Food Service Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program. This is accomplished through training, technical assistance and research.
“These project grants will educate children about where their food comes from and also increase the amount of locally produced foods served in child nutrition programs,” Willie C. Taylor, Southeast Regional Administrator for USDA Food and Nutrition Service, said. “Our appreciation is extended to these organizations that will operate projects that ultimately support USDA’s commitment to advance nutrition security.”
The Georgia grant recipient is the Baldwin County Board of Education. Descriptions of all recipients' grant activities can be found at www.fns.usda.gov/cfs/grant-awards.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in positive ways. USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a work force more representative of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.