ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services’ Southeast Regional Office has announced 23 organizations that have been awarded more than $1.4 million to fund Farm to School projects in the region. 

The USDA Farm to School grant helps child nutrition program operators incorporate local foods in the National School Lunch Program and its associated programs, as well as the Summer Food Service Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program. This is accomplished through training, technical assistance and research.

