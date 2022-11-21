NCAA Football: Virginia Cavaliers Memorial Service

Virginia Cavaliers football players arrive for a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 19, 2022.

 Erin Edgerton/USA Today Sports

The football teams at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech will not play this season.

Saturday's game between the two rivals was canceled Monday, more than a week after three Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were killed in a shooting aboard a charter bus in an on-campus parking garage. Students on the bus were returning from a class trip to see a play in Washington.

