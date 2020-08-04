Val Kilmer after tracheotomy: 'I feel a lot better than I sound'

Val Kilmer likens acting after throat cancer changed his voice to learning a new language.
"It's just like any other language or dialect," he said during an interview Monday on "Good Morning America." "You have to figure out a way to communicate that's no different than any other acting challenge but it's just a very unique set of circumstances."
The venerable actor underwent a tracheotomy which has completely altered his voice and can sometimes make communicating difficult.
But Kilmer's not letting it stop him.
"I'm doing great, I feel a lot better than I sound," he said during the interview.
Kilmer not only has a role in the recently delayed "Top Gun" sequel, but he also has another forthcoming film. "Paydirt" finds Kilmer co-starring with his 28-year-old daughter, Mercedes, who plays his daughter in the movie.
She told "GMA" her role "was so trippy and perfect."
"I'm so proud to have been in this film and to have worked on this film like not just because my dad is my actual dad, but because I know you don't really lead with this but you do have now a disability with your voice, and it really meant a lot to me to be able to be involved in this film that centers a disabled actor, or an actor with a disability," she said.
Val Kilmer went public with his cancer diagnosis in 2017 after initially denying reports he was ill.
In April he released a memoir, titled "I'm Your Huckleberry" -- a famous line of his from the 1993 film "Tombstone" -- which traces his career, including memorable roles playing legendary singer Jim Morrison in the big screen biopic about The Doors frontman.
