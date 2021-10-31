VALDOSTA – A Georgia couple has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.
Jayson E. Wright, 35, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Louis S. Sands on Oct. 28. Co-defendant Kara Wright, 32, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty before Judge Sands to one count of production of child pornography on June 10. Both defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment to be followed by no less than five years up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on each count. In addition, both defendants will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
“Jayson Wright and his wife committed heinous and unthinkable acts upon innocent children and did so repeatedly over a number of years," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "We will seek a sentence commensurate with the egregious conduct involved in this case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold Jayson and Kara Wright -- along with all child predators -- fully accountable for exploiting and victimizing the most vulnerable.”
“Wright will now answer for his yearslong pattern of abuse and exploitation thanks to great work by HSI and its law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama.
“This case is another example demonstrating the success of the close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the federal agencies that allow us to take really bad people off the streets," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. "To the victims in this case — I hope that knowing that people do care and will work for justice will help bring them some peace of mind."
According to court documents, Jayson and Kara Wright exploited and manipulated children to engage in sexually explicit acts that were filmed or photographed. Information gathered during the investigation uncovered that Jayson Wright was involved in the Valdosta area Boy Scouts of America from August 2015 until August 2020. Parents and guardians of children whose children may have come into contact with Jayson or Kara Wright are encouraged to contact the following hotlines to share any concerns related to this investigation:
-- Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE
-- Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division: (229) 671-2950
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales is prosecuting the case with support from Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.