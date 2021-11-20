georgia music.jpg

Indigo Girl Amy Ray and Brent Cobb will serve as hosts for the eighth annual Georgia Music Foundation Georgia on My Mind benefit.

 Special Photos

ATLANTA -- Indigo Girl Amy Ray and Brent Cobb will serve as hosts for the eighth annual Georgia Music Foundation Georgia on My Mind benefit.

Presented by Gretsch, the Dec. 7 show raises funds for music programs across the state, including Albany. Tickets for the event, which will be streamed live, are $10.

Joining Ray and Cobb for the benefit will be Kevn Kinney, the Lola Gulley Band, Jontavious Willis, Kaden & Aslyn, and Tomi Martin and Trina Meade of Three5Human.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos