featured Virtual Georgia on My Mind benefit scheduled From staff reports Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Indigo Girl Amy Ray and Brent Cobb will serve as hosts for the eighth annual Georgia Music Foundation Georgia on My Mind benefit. Special Photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA -- Indigo Girl Amy Ray and Brent Cobb will serve as hosts for the eighth annual Georgia Music Foundation Georgia on My Mind benefit.Presented by Gretsch, the Dec. 7 show raises funds for music programs across the state, including Albany. Tickets for the event, which will be streamed live, are $10. Joining Ray and Cobb for the benefit will be Kevn Kinney, the Lola Gulley Band, Jontavious Willis, Kaden & Aslyn, and Tomi Martin and Trina Meade of Three5Human. Recommended for you +8 The fascinating history of different ski styles Curated breaks down seven types of skiing along with the type of equipment you'll need, notable figures, and the history of that type of skiing. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amy Ray Brent Cobb Show Music Benefit Atlanta Mind Georgia Music Foundation Albany Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Help Wanted Obituaries Pam L. Jones Nov 18, 2021 Pam L. Jones, 62, of Sylvester Ga. passed away peacefully on T… Dolores Freeman Presley Nov 17, 2021 Dolores Freeman Presley, 85, of Albany, GA, died October 23, 2… James Alexander "Sonny" Campbell, Jr. Nov 15, 2021 James Alexander "Sonny" Campbell, Jr., 90, died November 14, 2… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Subway co-founder Peter Buck, who turned $1,000 into a billion, dies Exploring mysterious worlds in 'The Hunt for Planet B' With uncertain supply chain, experts say shop early The original Gerber Baby is celebrating her 95th birthday » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Multifamily Garage Sale!! Sat. 11/20 8a-1p. 1049 Graves Springs Rd. Multifamily Garage Sale!! Sat. 11/20 8a-1p. 1049 Graves S… Free Coca-Cola Bottle Collectibles 3 empty UGA 1980 National Championship clear $15 Coca-Cola Bottle Collectibles 3 empty UGA 1980 National C… Vehicle 1984 CUTLASS (Body & Drive train, NO MOTOR). $1950. Call $1,950 1984 CUTLASS (Body & Drive train, NO MOTOR). $1950. C… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesAtlanta school employee placed on leave after child allegedly hit in head with staplerAll 5 inmates who escaped from Georgia jail -- including 2 murder suspects -- have been recaptured, officials sayNumber of 'A' hospitals in Georgia declinesAlbany is among the most dangerous US metro areasTrent Brown hosting Westover football team at Thursday's Falcons-Patriots gameAlbany State football team earns No. 4 seed, home playoff game with West GeorgiaA lawyer in the Arbery death trial tried to keep Black pastors out of court. So more than 100 showed up todayChris Daughtry postpones shows following the sudden death of his daughterAssistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock announces resignationBig bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrests Images Videos CollectionsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in southwest Georgia | Nov. 19-21PHOTOS: Albany State University Golden Rams win 2021 SIAC Football ChampionshipPHOTOS: Collective Soul plays for sold out crowd at Albany Municipal AuditoriumPHOTOS: Dougherty Schools Tip-Off Classic BasketballPHOTOS: Albany Museum of Art 2021 ChalkFest, Part 1 of 2PHOTOS: Southwest Georgia teens compete at Flint Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Course in Dougherty CountyPHOTOS: Albany State University International Education WeekPHOTOS: Lee County football routs Grovetown in first roundPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lee County BasketballPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Cambridge Football, Class AAAAAA Second Round Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Miss Daisy said: Its obvious that is what Sharpton and the gaggle of protestors are trying to do. They are not interested in justice, but persecution.They can … View more flycutter said: I moved to Albany about a year ago. The route taken brought me through Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston, among many other smaller places. It … View more terryg said: “Black Lives Matter.” This is is very true. The question is, when will the black race figure this truism out, in our community, our nation, an… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.