Federal court blocks Alabama’s new congressional map
A federal court blocked Alabama’s newly drawn congressional map on Monday, ruling that it likely violates Section 2 of the
because it only includes one district where Black voters have the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. The order gives the legislature 14 days to draw a new map that includes “two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.” The court also delayed the state’s ballot qualification deadline from January 28 to February 11. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in court filings Tuesday that he was appealing that decision and another from a three-judge panel on Monday ordering the state to redraw its congressional map. The decision issued by the three-judge panel is being appealed directly to the Supreme Court while the other case, which was before US District Judge Anna M. Manasco, is being appealed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals. If the map is redrawn as a result of Monday’s decisions, it will likely lead to Democrats gaining a
from Alabama this November. “This decision is a win for Alabama’s black voters, who have been denied equal representation for far too long,” former US Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement Monday evening released by the National Redistricting Foundation, which it said had supported the plaintiffs in the case before the district judge. “The court’s decision reminds us that the moral arc of the universe does indeed bend toward justice — but only when enough people join together and pull it toward justice,” Holder added. This is the second congressional map blocked by judges during this round of redistricting. The Ohio Supreme Court
that that state’s new map was a partisan gerrymander that violated the state constitution.
Americans get another $100 million in federal aid for soaring home energy costs
Struggling Americans are getting some more help to pay their home heating bills, which have skyrocketed for many
, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The agency is adding $100 million to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps families afford heating and cooling. The infusion is the first installment of a five-year, $500 million investment contained in the
enacted last year. The money is on top of more than $8 billion flowing into the program from the
, enacted last March, and from Congress’ annual appropriation in its continuing resolution approved in September. Though this is an
for the 41-year-old program, it will likely fall short of meeting all the need, experts have said. Those looking for help can call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline at 866-674-6327 to get connected to their local LIHEAP office. They can also search for a local agency at
.
Study: During Omicron, severity appears to be lower than other periods of high transmission
During a period when the Omicron coronavirus variant was dominant, severe outcomes for patients hospitalized with Covid-19 — including ICU admission, ventilator use and death — were less common than during Delta or the first winter surge, according to a
. Also, although the daily average of new cases and hospital admissions reached record highs during the Omicron period, there were fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths for every 1,000 cases than during the Delta period or the first winter surge. These ratios compared the peaks of each metric within each period analyzed. Severity of disease appears to be lower during the Omicron period due to a combination of factors, according to the researchers: higher vaccination coverage including boosters, immunity acquired from previous infection and potentially lower virulence of the Omicron variant. Among patients hospitalized with Covid-19, about 13% were admitted to the ICU during the Omicron period, compared with about 18% during Delta and the first winter surge. About 7% of patients died in the hospital during Omicron, compared with more than 12% during earlier peaks. — From wire reports
North Korea fires two cruise missiles, South Korea says
North Korea fired two cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, according to the South Korean military. The launch is being analyzed by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States. It comes as North Korea has ramped up its missile tests this month, saying it will bolster its defenses against the US and evaluate “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” according to state media KCNA. If confirmed as a test, the missiles fired Tuesday would mark the fifth such action this year by the Kim Jong Un regime. On January 17, Pyongyang
which are short-range ballistic missiles, KCNA said. North Korea claimed to have a successfully
on January 5 and 11, and then what were presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles
. Pyongyang is barred by international law from developing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. After the rail car test, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman admonished the US for its posture against Pyongyang’s weapons development. “If the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it,” the spokesman said, referring to the country by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. In a recent statement carried by KCNA, a spokesman defended North Korea’s right to bolster its arms, saying its “recent development of new-type weapon was just part of its efforts for modernizing its national defense capability.”
Chinese officials punished for covering up true scale of deadly floods
Dozens of Chinese officials have been punished over their response to devastating
that killed hundreds last July, after a government investigation found authorities had under-reported deaths and deliberately withheld information. The flooding in the city of Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, left 398 people dead or missing. Torrential rains submerged entire neighborhoods and subway stations, drowning many people in vehicles and underground spaces, while others were caught in landslides and house collapses. The Chinese Communist Party launched an investigation after the disaster and released its findings on Friday, concluding the city’s government and other local bodies were “guilty of negligence and dereliction of duty.” Zhengzhou authorities “concealed or delayed the reporting of those killed and missing in the disaster,” according to state news agency Xinhua. “They did not tally and report casualties on a daily basis as required, and have deliberately impeded and withheld reports of up to 139 cases.”
— From wire reports
Jussie Smollett is set to be sentenced for his hate crime hoax on March 10
Jussie Smollett, the former “Empire” actor who was convicted last month of staging a fake hate crime, is set to be sentenced on March 10, his attorney Tamara Walker confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
Smollett was found guilty in December on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019. His defense team said it will appeal the verdict.
A hearing for post-trial motions is scheduled for January 27 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Smollett, who is Black and gay, told Chicago Police on a frigid night in January 2019 that two unknown men attacked him, yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, poured bleach on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.
Chicago police investigated the case as a possible hate crime but soon determined the actor orchestrated the incident. They said he paid two brothers he knew from the TV show “Empire” to stage the incident for publicity.
The brothers, Bola and Ola Osundairo, were among seven witnesses for the prosecution at the trial. They testified that Smollett directed them and paid them to stage the attack in an attempt to get media attention.
They said that they fake punched him, poured bleach on him, put a noose around his neck and used racist and homophobic slurs — because he told them to.
A disorderly conduct charge for a false crime report is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to 3 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Cook County Judge James Linn will have discretion in imposing a concurrent or consecutive sentence for each of the five counts.
Fans sue Universal Pictures for cutting Ana de Armas from film
Two fans of the actress Ana de Armas are suing the studio Universal Pictures for allegedly duping them into renting a film because they believed she would be in it due to trailers and promotional material.
Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza filed a federal class action lawsuit in the United States against Universal on Friday claiming that the advertising around the 2019 movie “Yesterday” was “false,” “deceptive” and “misleading” as de Armas does not appear in the final version of the film despite her inclusion in its marketing. The lawsuit was embedded in a report on the Variety entertainment news website.
Woulfe and Rosza say they each paid approximately $3.99 to rent “Yesterday” and claim that — if it weren’t for Universal’s “false, deceptive and misleading advertisting” — they would not have paid to view the movie.
The lawsuit says de Armas — who recently appeared in the latest James Bond outing “No Time To Die” — is “famous throughout America and the world because of her successful movie and other media appearances.” The plaintiffs claim Universal used de Armas’ “fame, radiance and brilliance to promote the film.
— From wire reports
