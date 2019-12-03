Brenda Gail and Danny Wall of Leesburg recently traveled to the Atlanta area to compete in the 2019 1621 Races at Fortson 4-H Center in Hampton, Ga. Their results were:
Bogart 4K Home Race (2.48 Miles):
Danny Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=31:27 (Male, 75-79=2nd)
Brenda Gail Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=54.28 (Female, 65-69=2nd)
Fortson 5K (3.1 Miles):
Danny Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=37:04 (Male, 75-79=1st)
Brenda Gail Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=48:01(Female, 65-69=2nd)
Beulah 4K (2.48 Miles):
Danny Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=33:45 (Male, 75-79=1st)
Brenda Gail Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=42:12 (Female, 65-69=2nd)