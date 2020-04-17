Walmart just hired 150,000 workers. It's hiring 50,000 more as coronavirus continues

SALEM, MA - JANUARY 8: A Walmart employee loads up the Alphabot with an empty cart to be filled with a customer's online order at a Walmart micro-fulfillment center in Salem, MA on Jan. 8, 2020. Walmart has teamed up with Alert Innovation, a robotics engineering team firm in North Billerica, to build the 20,000-square-foot, semi-automated miniature warehouse next to a Walmart Superstore. Humans and robots work together to quickly pack thousands of grocery items that were ordered online from massive shelves. Each robot has geared wheels that let it climb up or down through horizontal shafts. When it reaches the right level, the robot rolls up to the correct bin, plucks it from the shelf, then descends to a packing station. The robot passes the bin to a Walmart worker who picks out the correct item and plops it into a different bin lined with standard grocery bags. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)