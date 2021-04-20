Walter ‘Fritz’ Mondale, former vice president under Jimmy Carter, dead at 93
, who served as vice president under then-President Jimmy Carter before waging his own unsuccessful White House bid in 1984, has died, according to a family spokesperson. He was 93. Mondale died at home in downtown Minneapolis surrounded by family, spokesperson Kathy Tunheim said. “It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away today in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Mondale’s family said in a statement. “As proud as we were of him leading the presidential ticket for Democrats in 1984, we know that our father’s public policy legacy is so much more than that.” In an email to former staffers obtained by CNN on Monday, Mondale acknowledged in a moving message that his “time has come.” “I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor. Before I Go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me. Never has a public servant had a better group of people working at their side! Together we have accomplished so much and I know you will keep up the good fight,” Mondale wrote. “Joe in the White House certainly helps,” he added in reference to President Joe Biden. “I always knew it would be okay if I arrived some place and was greeted by one of you!” In the final days of his life, Mondale received calls from many supporters and leaders. He was alert and able to have conversations, Tunheim said, including what a White House official described as a final call over the weekend with Biden. Biden memorialized Mondale on Monday, calling him a “dear friend and mentor.” He said the Minnesota Democrat was one of the first people to greet him in the Senate, and was his first call when former President Barack Obama asked him to consider the vice presidency. “It was Walter Mondale who defined the vice presidency as a full partnership, and helped provide a model for my service,” Biden said in a statement.
Donald Trump Jr. takes on new role as top adviser inside the Trump family
Former President
has elevated his son
to an unofficial new role inside his orbit as he weighs the idea of a comeback presidential bid in 2024 that would require him to maintain a vise grip on the Republican base for any chance of success.
State Department to list 80% of countries as ‘Do Not Travel’ as it updates advisory system to align with CDC
The State Department announced Monday that it would begin to update its travel advisories to more closely align with those from the
, a change that “will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide.” “This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological assessments,” the department said in a media note. The update to the State Department’s travel advisory system comes as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed more than 3 million lives worldwide. In the note Monday, the department noted that “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers.” “In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad,” it said. “As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State will begin updating its Travel Advisories this week to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) science-based
that outline current issues affecting travelers’ health,” the State Department said. “Our Advisories also take into account logistical factors, including in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens.” “As always, we are closely monitoring conditions around the globe, and will regularly update our destination-specific advice to U.S. travelers as conditions evolve,” it noted. —From wire reports
