ALBANY -- Two events in Albany on Saturday illustrated quite well how eager southwest Georgians are to get out and do.
Cars lined up for what Phoebe Community Benefits Coordinator Darrell Sabbs called a "3-mile-long line" at Albany State University's West Campus early Saturday for the annual Phoebe Women's Health Fair, while families queued up in even longer lines to get into Chehaw Park and Zoo for that venue's new "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event Saturday. The Chehaw event combined the typical season activities at the three entities that make up the combined Artesian Alliance -- Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium and the Thronateeska Heritage Center -- at a location more conducive to social distancing guidelines suggested by state health officials.
Drivers waited -- patiently for the most part -- as lines moved slowly at times at both events. But once the participants made their way to each, there was little but joy on the faces of those involved.
"I hate that we weren't able to do the screenings this year, but I'm just thankful Phoebe kept the tradition and held the health fair in spite of the pandemic," one participant said as she drove through the line at Albany State, receiving health care information, T-shirts and masks, flu shots and food donated by an area food bank.
At Chehaw, the attraction's staff tried to make up for the dearth of trick-or-treating in the area by offering costumed kids -- some who were of the older variety -- the opportunity to collect candy while showing off their creativity.
"Thank goodness for Chehaw," one parent said. "We waited for almost an hour in line to get in, but once we got in here, it was worth it. This is just the kind of thing we needed during the pandemic."
