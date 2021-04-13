White House says pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan’
The recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not impact the Biden administration’s vaccination plan, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Tuesday.
“This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date,” Zients said. “Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans.”
“Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week, we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines. This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day — and meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office — and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated. We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”
Nikki Haley says she’ll support and not challenge Trump if he runs in 2024
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday said she would back her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, if he decides to run for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination again in 2024 and not mount a bid against him.
“Yes,” Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina, said in response to a question from The Associated Press during a news conference at South Carolina State University when asked if she would support another White House bid from Trump. Haley explained that she would not launch her own presidential campaign “if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it.”
“That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made,” she said.
The comments from Haley — considered one of the most high-profile potential 2024 contenders — underscore the intense popularity that Trump still enjoys within the GOP. The former President has teased another White House bid in 2024 while also positioning himself as the Republican Party’s kingmaker in the 2022 midterm elections.
Questions swirl over investigation into Gaetz as House returns
House Republicans have remained conspicuously quiet since the Justice Department’s investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida first became public two weeks ago, but they’re likely to face new questions about their colleague’s future as the chamber returns to Washington on Tuesday.
One House Republican has called for Gaetz to resign from Congress, while just a couple of Gaetz’s GOP colleagues have come to his defense in the face of a federal investigation into whether he broke federal sex-trafficking and prostitution laws and had sex with a 17-year-old girl.
When it was first revealed that Gaetz was under investigation by the FBI, the House was in a two-week recess, allowing Republican leaders to largely ignore the scandal and its political implications. Now the House is returning Tuesday to major debates on President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan and the record number of unaccompanied minors on the southern border, but questions about Gaetz threaten to distract from Republicans’ messaging.
Two weeks ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said the allegations being investigated were serious, adding that he planned to speak with Gaetz about them. It’s not yet clear if that conversation has happened, and McCarthy hasn’t said anything since.
Gaetz has denied the allegations, and he was defiant in a speech Friday at former President Donald Trump’s National Doral golf resort in Miami, saying the allegations were “smears” spread by his political enemies and vowing that he wasn’t going anywhere.
But even before the allegations surfaced, Gaetz didn’t have many friends in the House Republican Conference. He quickly rose to prominence through conservative cable television by tying his fortunes to former President Donald Trump and openly challenging Republican establishment leaders like House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
