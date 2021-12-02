Wild Adventures Theme Park will kick off Christmas celebrations Saturday with more than 1 million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree, festive food, Santa visits, and new light displays, including the Glimmering Light Trail.
When the sun goes down, Wild Adventures' Glimmering Light Trail comes alive, along with millions of other Christmas lights throughout the park.
VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here will kick off Christmas celebrations Saturday with more than 1 million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree, festive food, Santa visits, and new light displays, including the Glimmering Light Trail.
"Wild Adventures Christmas is an annual tradition for families across our region, and each year we work hard to ensure that everyone who visits has an unforgettable and illuminating experience," Adam Floyd, the theme park's marketing communications manager, said. "Our new Glimmering Light Trail will provide one of many magical moments this year."
The Glimmering Light Trail winds through a real Georgia swamp on the park’s Alapaha Trail. The boardwalk is illuminated by light displays, light tunnels, and animated installations, creating an awe-inspiring experience in a natural setting.
When the sun goes down, the Glimmering Light Trail comes alive, along with millions of other Christmas lights throughout the park, including a five-story animated tree, the largest Christmas Tree in south Georgia.
"We also have new entertainment for families to enjoy this holiday season," said Floyd. "In addition to our popular Living Nativity, guests can learn to be one of Santa's elves at Holly Frostington's Elf Training Academy, jam out with The Drummer Boys percussion group, and participate in the nightly Christmas Tree Lighting Parade and Dance Party."
Guests also can take a train ride on the Holiday Express to learn about Christmas traditions from around the world and pick up a Wild Adventures Christmas Tasting Card to enjoy some delicious and unique holiday treats.
“Throughout the park, you’ll find fun Holiday foods like a Colossal Holiday Shake, Apple Cinnamon Funnel Cake Fries, Hot Chocolate, S’mores, and even Cherry Chipotle Pulled Pork Sliders,” Floyd said. “We've put together a special menu of limited-time items for you to enjoy while you celebrate Christmas with your family and friends."
Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission or a season pass. 2022 season passes are on sale now, and all children born between 2017 and 2019 are eligible for free admission with a Pre-K free kid's season pass, which is available now at WildAdventures.com/PreK.
For more information about Wild Adventures Christmas, 2022 season passes or the Pre-K free kid’s season pass, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Christmas begins Saturday and continues select days through Jan. 2.
