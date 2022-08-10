Thousands of hectares have been destroyed as a new fire rages in the Gironde area of southwestern France, barely two weeks after two major blazes destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forests in the same region, according to official data.

"The fire has already destroyed 6,000 hectares of forest and 6,000 people have also been evacuated overnight," said Martin Guesperau, deputy commissioner for defense and security at the Nouvelle-Aquitaine prefecture, on Wednesday. The fire started on Tuesday.

CNN's Judson Jones contributed to this report.

