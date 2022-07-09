Editor’s Note: As discussed in a recent column, Will Thault — in celebration of “Freedom Month” — will take a look throughout the month of July at President Franklin Roosevelt’s famous “Four Freedoms” speech. For a look at Norman Rockwell’s “Four Freedoms” illustrations based on Roosevelt’s words, follow this link: Norman Rockwell Four Freedoms paintings inspired by Franklin Roosevelt.
“The Americans combine the notions of religion and liberty so intimately in their minds, that it is impossible to make them conceive of one without the other.”
— Alexis de Tocqueville (French Historian & Political Scientist 1805-1859)
De Tocqueville may have gotten it right more than he could’ve realized in those early days of our newly formed union. Ever since the Declaration of Independence, nations watched while we became the world’s first R&D lab for liberty. After winning our freedom from British rule, we attempted to better define those ideas of liberty in the form of a U.S. Constitution, amplified by the first Ten Amendments that became known as our Bill of Rights. The touchstone of those “rights” is found in the First Amendment which begins, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”
The genius of America’s Great Experiment was due to the basic recognition of man’s inalienable rights not granted by any government or king, but provided by God as our Creator. The government of the United States was established to grant us the freedom to worship our God, each in our own personal way, as a choice, not a dictate. The Declaration of Independence made clear that our nation was born to protect those rights and the pursuit of happiness, not to take these freedoms away. The idea of the “separation of church and state” didn’t mean freedom from religion, but rather freedom of religion — without government control or interference.
Fast forward to a world desperate for release from bondage pressed upon them by evil dictatorships eager to crush all freedoms forever with an iron fist. Recognizing America’s role as a lone beacon of hope for those lost liberties, President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke of his vision of a world to come during his State of the Union Address to Congress in 1940, with his second of the Four Freedoms: “freedom of every person to worship God in his own way — everywhere in the world.”
This proclamation was later interpreted by Norman Rockwell in an iconic painting that he named, “Freedom of Worship.” First published in “The Saturday Evening Post” at the height of World War II, it came to popularize that uniquely American concept of a balanced relationship between religion and liberty. The illustration portrays the profiles of eight heads overlapping and close together, representing people of different faiths worshipping together in a moment of prayer facing into the light. The caption above it reads, “Each according to the dictates of his own conscience.”
Historian and philosopher Will Durant contributed an essay that accompanied the painting in the Post. In it he wrote, “For men came across the sea not merely to find new soil for their plows but to win freedom for their souls, to think and speak and worship as they would. This is the freedom men value most of all; for this they have borne countless persecutions and fought more bravely than for food or gold … what is the finest thing about them? It is that they do not demand that others should worship as they do, or even that others should worship at all … mutely these worshipers understand that faith takes many forms, and that men name with diverse words the hope that in their hearts is one.”
This First Amendment right was recently upheld in a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding a high school football coach who’d lost his job because he knelt at midfield after games while offering a quiet prayer of thanks. In delivering the majority opinion for the Court, Justice Gorsuch said that “Both the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment protect expressions like (coach) Kennedy’s.
“Respect for religious expressions is indispensable to life in a free and diverse Republic — whether those expressions take place in a sanctuary or on a field, and whether they manifest through the spoken word or a bowed head. Here, a government entity sought to punish an individual for engaging in a brief, quiet, personal religious observance doubly protected by the Free Exercise and free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment … on a mistaken view that it had a duty to ferret out and suppress religious observances even as it allows comparable secular speech. The Constitution neither mandates nor tolerates that kind of discrimination.”
Ours was the first government that was based, not upon a specific religion, the result of a conquest won by a king or the establishment of a military power, but an idea that “all men (and women) are created equal.”
Freedom to worship in our own way is one of the ironclad guarantees set forth in the Constitution — a liberty that’s often taken for granted, until we realize that even today there are many countries around the world where those same rights are routinely suppressed, persecuted or outlawed. In spite of Roosevelt’s desire for “freedom of every person to worship God in his own way — everywhere in the world,” the dream remains an aspiration rather than reality. Perhaps the world’s still waiting for that beacon of hope to return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.