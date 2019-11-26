Life is a precious gift.
We begin our years living in the moment, where time has no meaning. However, a strange thing happens. As we pass through adolescence, puberty and early adulthood, we become acutely aware of time. But it seems to stand still.
Our future dreams, expectations and independence seem to always be on some distant horizon. We wait impatiently. Then comes the independence, commitments and responsibilities phase: relationships, jobs, families, education, credit card debt, mortgages, car loans, etc.
Time is a blur. It only becomes an obsession occasionally — especially during our milestone years ... 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 — when you wonder how these years slipped by so fast. You remember a time when you thought 30 was old, and 50 — and 70 was positively ancient!
If you’re fortunate enough to maintain your health and avoid any devastating, life-altering misfortunes, it all comes to a head during what’s called a mid-life crisis. The time of its arrival varies, from the 40s on up to the 50s. This is when you begin to stop long enough during your responsibilities phase to take stock of your accomplishments in life.
The illusion of immortality, or the subject matter, at least, is something that you finally come to grips with as well. Your age begins to show. You feel aches and pains that you never had before. And your stamina isn’t what it used to be. Is it any wonder some of us go into panic mode and take bizarre or irresponsible actions, trying to recapture our youth one last time?
If we make it through this stage and the gift of time is added to our lives, the panic and anxiety give way to a kind of acceptance of impermanence — the beauty and inevitability of change. The seasons change; we witness the cycle of life and death, the ebb and flow, light and dark, cold and hot, wet and dry, wind and stillness, passion and serenity, happiness and sadness — always becoming, always balancing, always rejuvenating and never-ending.
If lucky, we come to realize that time is but a man-made construct — a convenient measuring device exclusive to the cognitive mind of man, but of little use to plants, animals, earth, the universe and even God. As we reach our senior years, we begin to stop “running for the roses” and pause to smell them.
In fact, time gives way to the observance of more natural occurances, like the seasons, the grandeur of a mountain range, the undulation of a shoreline, the symmetry of a pine cone, the delicate intracacies of a dandelion, the intimacies of an enduring love, the preciousness of each breath, a closer relationship with God.
There is one special gift that comes with the cognitive mind that transcends time and impermanence. It’s called memories. Like a photograph or a video, it allows you to temporarily leave the impermanence realm and bring the past to life.
Someone once said, “The idea that just because something doesn’t last forever, doesn’t mean its worth is diminished.”
Cherish the memories of loved ones whose lives have passed on before you. They once were a part of your life experience. You honor them when you pause to reflect on the special role they played in shaping your life. Remember the good times, the stories, the adventures, the smiles, the hugs, the tears, the love. This way, the bond between you will never be broken.
While living, you have the power to breathe life into their souls once again through your memories. Hold fast and revisit them. They become richer each time.
Find a quiet place ... better still, a spot where you once shared experiences together. You’ll be surprised at the joy those memories bring back to your heart. Remembering will sometimes remind you of your loss, though. But that’s OK. A tear shed for a loved one is never wasted. Besides, those memories tend to remind us of how precious and impermanent this gift of life really is.