Gayle King’s daughter got married at Oprah Winfrey’s home
Gayle King's daughter Kirby Bumpus and her longtime boyfriend Virgil Miller tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's house in a socially distanced celebration in December, reports O Magazine. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bumpus and Miller, who live on the West Coast, were forced to modify their wedding plans and decided on an intimate ceremony at WInfrey's home near Santa Barbara. Kirby did wedding dress fittings over Zoom, but King wasn't able to get close to help her get ready in person. King said that part was "really tough." The guest list included Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham, and King. Gayle's son, Will Bumpus, officiated the ceremony. "It wasn't the wedding we planned, but it was absolutely perfect," King told O, which also posted exclusive pictures of the wedding.
pandemic
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the “Sex and the City” revival won’t ignore the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Parker listed a number of things the writers are considering as they pen the series, which will also see the return of Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The pandemic will “obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city (these characters) live in,” Parker told the publication, adding, “I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.” The show, titled, “And Just Like That,” will feature the women, who will now be in their 50s.
Dolly Parton hasn’t gotten the coronavirus vaccine yet
A newly 75-year-old Dolly Parton is eligible to be inoculated against Covid-19 but hasn’t gotten a shot yet, she told CNN, even though she donated $1 million to vaccine development. “I’m going to get it, though,” she said Thursday. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.” In typical Parton style, she gave the seven-figure sum to help partly fund creation of the Moderna vaccine. It was a sideline effort by the county music legend, not unlike another project Parton spoke about with CNN: reworking her famous song, “9 to 5,” as “5 to 9” for website building and e-commerce platform Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad. Indeed, the commercial centers around how many people have side gigs and are grinding beyond the usual office hours. “I thought, well, why not?” she said of recasting the lyrics to one of her classics. “You know, everybody knows the song as it is, but like me, so many people are working 9 to 5 and 5 to 9, all the time.”
Alexey Navalny handed new jail term as he denounces ‘Putin the poisoner’
A Moscow court sent Alexey Navalny to prison for two and a half years on Tuesday, closing a heated hearing in which the Kremlin critic ridiculed claims he broke his parole conditions while in a coma and denounced Russia's leader as "Putin the poisoner." The decision is likely to inflame anger among Navalny's supporters, as tens of thousands of Russians have turned out for protests over the past two weekends, many demanding the activist's release. His allies had already called for another round of nationwide demonstrations this weekend. Navalny was detained two weeks ago upon his return to Moscow from Berlin, accused of failing to meet his parole terms under a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement — a case he has dismissed as politically motivated. Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies at 100 Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran whose efforts to raise millions for the UK's National Health Service made him a universally adored icon during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, has died in hospital after himself contracting the disease, his family said Tuesday. Known affectionately as Captain Tom, Moore raised almost $45 million by walking laps of his garden last year. His exploits united a country frozen in lockdown and made him an unlikely celebrity late in his life, earning him a military promotion, a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II and a number-one single. Moore tested positive for the virus and was taken to a hospital on Sunday, suffering from breathing problems after being treated for pneumonia, his family said. They announced his death on Tuesday.
cases rise and Olympics loom
Japan plans to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures as the country continues to battle rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday. The move comes as questions persist over the country’s readiness to host the Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer from July 23 to Aug. 8. Eleven of Japan’s 47 prefectures are currently under a state of emergency that orders companies to facilitate work from home where possible, and requires restaurants to close by 8 p.m. Sports and entertainment events in Japan are also required to limit the number of attendees. Suga told Japan’s Parliament Tuesday that he plans to extend the state of emergency — which is set to expire Sunday — until March 7 for 10 of the prefectures. The state of emergency is set to be lifted for one prefecture, he said.
Tesla recalls 135K cars after pushing back against regulators
Tesla is recalling 135,000 Tesla Model S sedans and Model X SUVs because their large center touchscreens can fail. Tesla had previously objected to a push to issue a recall from regulators, as it claimed that the problem wasn’t a safety issue. The recall applies to some 2012 through 2018 Model S and 2016 through 2018 Model X vehicles. Under the recall, which will begin on March 30, Tesla must notify owners of cars with the failure-prone touchscreens and replace a computer chip that controls the screen. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) considers this a safety issue because without a functioning center screen, drivers lose the display for the car’s backup camera and controls for the window defroster and defogger. Even in its correspondence with NHTSA agreeing to the recall, Tesla noted that it was aware of no crashes related to the problem and said the vehicles could still be safely operated without the screen. But in its official letter to Tesla demanding the recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration discounted Tesla’s arguments. “We note that your report states that Tesla believes that this matter does not have a safety risk,” read the letter, signed by Alex Ansley, chief of NHTSA’s Recall Management Division. “In our view, this statement has no force or effect in terms of Tesla’s obligation to undertake and complete the recall, and NHTSA does not agree with it.” Thus far, Tesla has been charging customers to upgrade or replace the screens, but the costs of official recall repairs are supposed to be absorbed by the vehicle manufacturer. Tesla said in its letter to NHTSA that it will make the recall repairs for free and will offer a discount on upgraded screen hardware. Tesla is also required to regularly report to NHTSA on its progress in repairing all 135,000 touchscreens. Automakers face fines for not repairing recalled vehicles quickly enough.
Biden administration announces vaccine shipments to pharmacies
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will begin direct shipments of coronavirus vaccines to retail pharmacies next week, expanding points of access for Americans to receive shots as concerns about variants of the virus expand. “Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots, and much more. And pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities, with most Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a briefing. The program, which will begin rolling out February 11, will start at about 6,500 stores that will receive a total of 1 million doses before eventually expanding, Zients said. The administration also announced it is increasing the weekly allocation of vaccines going to states, tribes and territories by an additional 5%, bringing the weekly total of vaccines purchased per week a minimum of 10.5 million. And Zients said the Federal Emergency Management Agency would fully reimburse states for the eligible services they have provided since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. The reimbursements will encompass personal protective equipment and the mobilization of the National Guard, Zients said, estimating the price tag will be between $3-5 billion. In his briefing, Zients sought to manage expectations for the pharmacy rollout. He said both vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna are stepping up production to provide the extra doses. “In the early phase, many pharmacies across the country will not have vaccine, or may have very limited supply,” he said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with states to select pharmacy sites, which will take into account “their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from Covid-19, including socially vulnerable communities,” Zients said. Administration officials briefed representatives from major pharmacy chains on Tuesday before announcing the plan publicly. The White House listed 21 national pharmacy chains that will participate in the initial phase of the program, including Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid. The plan to expand vaccine availability in pharmacies has long been in the works and was a key component in the former Trump administration’s distribution plan as well. In some states, such as Maryland, those plans are underway, and pharmacies have already begun distributing vaccines. Public health experts have said it’s critical to expand locations Americans can visit to get vaccinated, both to streamline distribution efforts but also to ensure the vaccine is available to a wider swath of the public as vaccine disparities emerge. Adding new locations for vaccinations will only alleviate part of the problem, though. Vaccine supply remains extremely limited and the additional locations are likely to come as states are still clamoring for more doses. Just last month, the new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC News that the early expansion to pharmacies wouldn’t mean every pharmacy, everywhere. “I don’t think late February we’re going to have vaccine in every pharmacy in this country,” Walensky said. CNN’s Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.
Myanmar military takeover designated as a coup
The Biden administration has formally determined that the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup d’état, a designation that requires the U.S. to cut its foreign assistance to the country.
“After careful review of the facts and circumstances, we have assessed that Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Burma’s ruling party, and Win Myint, the duly elected head of government, were deposed in a military coup on February 1,” a State Department official said Tuesday, using another name for Myanmar. “We continue to call on the Burmese military leadership to release them and all other detained civil society and political leaders immediately and unconditionally.”
The United States provides “very little” foreign assistance directly to Myanmar’s government and “the government of Burma, including the Burmese military, is already subject to a number of foreign assistance restrictions, including statutory restrictions on military assistance, due to its human rights record.”
The State Department official, speaking on a call with reporters, said the administration “will undertake a broader review of our assistance programs to ensure they align with recent events.”
That review will begin “immediately” and will “look at any programs that indirectly benefit the military or individual low level officers.”
“At the same time, we will continue programs that benefit the people of Burma directly, including humanitarian assistance and democracy support programs that benefit civil society. A democratic civilian led government has always been Burma’s best opportunity to address the problems the country faces,” the official said.
They also suggested that sanctions in response to the power grab by Myanmar’s armed forces Monday remain on the table.
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
The Senate voted to confirm Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary on Tuesday, making him the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
Buttigieg’s confirmation elevates the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government.
The choice vaults a candidate President Joe Biden spoke glowingly of after the primary into a top job in his incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again.
The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.
Trump’s legal team argues Senate can’t convict him, his speech is protected
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team argued Tuesday that he cannot be convicted by the Senate because he is no longer in office, previewing what’s likely to be one of the biggest points of contention during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial that begins next week.
Trump’s lawyers filed a 14-page response to the House’s impeachment effort on Tuesday, its first filing ahead of the trial. Trump’s lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, argued both that the Senate cannot vote to impeach Trump when he no longer holds office as well as that Trump’s speech about the election and before the Jan. 6 riots is protected by the First Amendment.
Two FBI agents killed and three agents injured in shootout in Sunrise, Florida
Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three agents were wounded in a shootout as they executed a search warrant in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning, the FBI said.
The subject of the warrant is dead, the FBI said in a statement.
The shooting occurred at about 6 a.m. as a team of law enforcement officers executed a federal court-ordered search warrant as part of a violent crimes against children case, according to a statement from FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock and spokesman Jim Marshall.
Two of the injured FBI agents were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, while the third injured agent was not hospitalized, officials said.
FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the deceased agents as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
