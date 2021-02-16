Forget fingerprints — AI may soon use your veins to identify you
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear in Oprah Winfrey primetime special
Oprah Winfrey has landed the
with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since the duo announced they were expecting
. CBS announced the news Monday, revealing that “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” will air on March 7. It will be the couple’s first extensive
interview since their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, or “Megxit,” as some media called it. The special will cover a range of topics, including their marriage, their latest projects and life since stepping back from their senior royal duties. Markle is also expected to talk to Winfrey first about motherhood and the couple’s new life in California. Harry will join in the conversation later. The interview will be the first televised one since the couple’s engagement in 2017. Johnny Pacheco, who popularized salsa music in the US, dies at 85 Johnny Pacheco played music that made it impossible to sit still. The Dominican-born multi-instrumentalist experimented with different Latin American musical styles, though he was particularly enamored with Afro-Cuban genres like charanga and pachanga. He was a bandleader, producer and record label head with an eye for talent, and his famed Fania Records would make stars out of
and other salsa legends. For his contributions to the genre, he’s rightfully earned the title “
.” Pacheco, a pioneering musician who helped popularize salsa music in the US, died this week, his
and his
, Cuqui Pacheco, confirmed. He was 85.
‘Bridgerton’ casts Simone Ashley as Lord Anthony’s love interest
Lord Anthony Bridgerton officially has his love interest for Season 2 of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” Actress Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, according to a
from Netflix. “Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton. Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.” Season 2 of the series will follow Lord Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, on his “quest for love.” The series was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes — based on Julia Quinn’s novels. The show is the first series for Rhimes under her Netflix deal. News of a
came last month, much to the relief of fans. The new season is expected to begin filming this spring but a premiere date has not yet been announced. — From wire reports
Family members of American activist arrested in Egypt
Egyptian authorities raided multiple homes and detained family members of Egyptian-American human rights activist
, his organization, the Freedom Initiative, said on Tuesday. A lawyer for Soltan, who now lives in the United States after almost two years in prison in Egypt, said the arrests were part of a campaign against the family to try to silence him. The homes of six relatives were raided in the early hours of Sunday morning in Mounofiya and Alexandria, a statement released Tuesday said. Soltan’s cousins Moustafa Soltan and Khairi Soltan were immediately detained. A third cousin, Ahmed Soltan, was questioned about contact with Mohamed and told to turn himself in once a broken leg (unrelated to the raid) had healed. Soltan’s father, who was already in prison, was moved last summer after similar raids and arrests and his whereabout are unknown, the group said. “Now the Egyptian regime is arresting his relatives to try to intimidate him into silence,” said Soltan’s lawyer Eric Lewis. “Such tactics have no place in the international community. Egypt cannot seek the benefits of membership in that community while denigrating human rights and behaving with impunity and lawlessness.”
Detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new charge as military junta pledges new election
Police in Myanmar have filed a new charge against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, as the military leaders who took control of the country in a coup attempted to defend their actions. The additional count against Suu Kyi came as Myanmar’s military held its first news conference, two weeks
democratically elected leader, detained key government officials and formed a new ruling junta. Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told CNN that she had been charged in relation to a national disaster law, in addition to the earlier count under the country’s import and export act. She appeared in a court hearing via video conference on Tuesday, according to Zaw. Suu Kyi was the country’s de facto civilian leader before being deposed and detained on February 1. At the time, she was charged for breaching import-export laws,
as “trumped up.” Her detention was due to expire Monday, but she will remain in custody until her next court hearing on March 1. Zaw hopes to file an application for her to be released on bail after he is officially approved as her legal representation at the next hearing. In a Tuesday news conference, Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling council, reinforced what he said was the military’s intent to hold elections “and hand power to the winning party.” — From wire reports
For the first time in a long time, the U.S. is reporting encouraging Covid-19 trends.
Fauci shifts timeline on when general public will be able to get a vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci said vaccines won’t be available to the “general public” before mid- to late May or early June, he told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged that previous estimates had placed vaccine availability for the general public — or nonessential workers under 65 with no health conditions — closer to the end of April. “If you start talking about when the vaccine would be more widely available to the general population, I was hoping that that would be by the end of April, namely, have gone through all the priorities and now say, OK anyone can get it,” Fauci said. “That was predicated on J&J, the Johnson product, having considerably more doses than now we know they’re going to have.” Johnson & Johnson will have fewer than 10 million vaccine doses available if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes it for emergency use in the coming weeks, a federal health official told CNN earlier this month. “So, that timeline will probably be prolonged, maybe into mid- to late May and early June, that’s fine,” Fauci said. He downplayed the shifted expectations and noted that there will be several months between when vaccinations are generally available and when each person will individually be able to access one. “You can say, let’s say in May, vaccines are going to be widely available to almost anybody May, June, but it may take to June, July and August to finally get everyone vaccinated,” he said. “So when you hear about how long it’s going to take to get the overwhelming population vaccinated, I don’t think anybody disagrees that that’s going to be well to the end of the summer and we get in the early fall.” Fauci’s comments come as the U.S. on Monday reported more than 53,800 new Covid-19 infections: its lowest daily case count since October and a vastly different number from those plaguing the country just last month, when infections were topping 200,000 a day. Statistics across the U.S. are now reflecting more encouraging trends. California, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, reported its lowest daily case increase since early November. That comes amid a steady decline not only in new infections but also in hospitalizations as well. The sharp drop in cases is due to a combination of the end of the post-holiday surge, increased preventive measures like masks and distancing and the tens of millions of previously infected people who now have a level of natural immunity. Vaccines, too, are increasingly going into arms and limiting the virus’s ability to find new hosts. The U.S. has administered more than 55 million vaccine doses so far and is averaging about 1.7 million doses administered every day, a number that has been steadily increasing. “It’s hard to know, but I do think that one possibility is you’re starting to see the first evidence of herd immunity,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration is again increasing its weekly Covid-19 vaccine supply being sent to states, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday. During a call with governors, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed the officials that the administration is “increasing the vaccine supply to 13.5 million doses per week to states,” Psaki said at Tuesday’s briefing, a 57% increase from inauguration levels. Additionally, Psaki said, the administration will be “doubling the supply to our pharmacy program.” This week, there will be 2 million doses sent to pharmacies across the country, she said, which is expected to expand in the coming weeks. Even as the Covid-19 data is heading in the right direction, tens of thousands of people continue to become newly infected with the virus every day. And experts worry that if Americans let their guards down — especially now with variants circulating — there could be another surge coming. “The only thing that I’m concerned about now, is that we do have this UK variant ... and it seems to be accelerating in the United States,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School for Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN on Monday. CDC data shows more than 1,100 cases of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant — first detected in the UK — have been reported in the US. The agency has previously warned the strain will see rapid growth in early 2021 and will likely become the predominant variant by March. “I think we should be assuming that the next wave of case growth, to the extent that we have it, is going to be with B.1.1.7, and that’s something that I think everybody has to be even more cautious about,” Andy Slavitt, White House Covid-19 senior adviser, said on MSNBC on Monday. “It’s nice to see the numbers of cases drop, but it could be misleading.”
Frigid weather causes vaccine delays
And while officials are working to get more Americans vaccinated,
in parts of the country. In Texas, Dallas County officials announced they were closing the Fair Park vaccination site through Wednesday because of severe weather. “We understand the urgency to administer second doses of the vaccine, but we must also balance people’s safety,” officials said in a news release. “As soon as we can safely open again, we will.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said mass vaccination events planned through Friday were canceled due to severe weather that “makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold.” In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the weather “is going to slow down our vaccinations,” he hopes the state will be able to make up for the delays next week. The storms caused disruptions as states continue to grapple with other vaccine challenges, including short supply and distribution inequities. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on Monday that while progress on vaccine hesitancy and equity among members of the Latino community was “encouraging,” the state was still seeing a “substantial disparity in vaccine administration between Hispanic and non-Hispanic communities.” He added the state still needed more supply from the federal government to be able to meet the growing demand. “When we get to that point when we can expand the supply and we have that supply, we need people to be comfortable taking the vaccine,” the governor said. CNN’s Keith Allen, Maria Cartaya, Jacqueline Howard, Betsy Klein, Lauren Mascarenhas, Deidre McPhillips, Cheri Mossburg, Pete Muntean, Michael Nedelman, Yon Pomrenze, Rebekah Riess, Evan Simko-Bednarski, Elizabeth Stuart, Naomi Thomas and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.
World
People
MUST READ
New York’s Democratic leaders are in active discussions to draft a bill to repeal Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s expanded executive powers after a top aide’s damaging admission about Covid-19 nursing home deaths.
Nation
world & nation
Cuomo admits error but defends delaying data on COVID-
19 deaths at long-term care facilities New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday offered a rare note of regret as he defended his administration’s decision to delay releasing data on COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities. In a news conference Monday, Cuomo said that the Department of Health had “paused” state lawmakers’ request for the COVID-19 death data because his administration chose to focus on a related inquiry from the Department of Justice. Both chambers of the state Legislature were told about this at the time, he said. In addition, he said the health department had largely put data requests on the back burner so it could deal with the immediate pandemic crisis, which he acknowledged created a “void” of facts that allowed misinformation to creep in. “The void allowed misinformation and conspiracy, and now people are left with the thought of, ‘Did my loved one have to die?’ And that is a brutal, brutal question to pose to a person,” he said. “And I want everyone to know everything was done. Everything was done by the best minds in the best interest.” By the end of Monday’s news conference — which lasted roughly one hour and 40 minutes — Cuomo took responsibility for not providing the data when lawmakers requested it.
New York Times: House Republican shunned by family members over Trump criticism
Eleven members of Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger‘s family sent him a vitriolic letter accusing him of being a member of the “devil’s army” in light of his criticism of then-President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection, The New York Times reported Monday. “Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote to the Illinois Republican, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the paper, rebuking his “horrible, rude accusations of President Trump.” “It is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you,” they continued in the letter, which was dated January 8, after Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Trump from office. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!” Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who later joined all House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month for “incitement of insurrection” in light of his role in encouraging the riot at the US Capitol. The Illinois Republican told CNN’s David Axelrod during an episode of “The Axe Files” podcast released last month that he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump. “I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career,” Kinzinger said of his vote at the time. “But I also knew that I couldn’t live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn’t do it.” The letter comes as many Republicans who have opposed the former President, including by voting in favor of Trump’s impeachment or conviction, grapple with the fallout from their own party. The blowback these lawmakers have faced has underscored the hold Trump continues to have over the Republican base. Los Angeles County elementary schools are cleared to reopen as Covid
-19 cases fall
Elementary schools in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen for in-person learning starting Tuesday, after county health officials announced they expect to reach the state’s COVID-19 case threshold for reopening those campuses. “The state permits elementary schools to reopen as soon as we reach an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release on Monday. “We are informing Los Angeles County schools tonight via an emailed letter that we expect to announce we have reached this threshold effective Tuesday, February 16.” County health officials say that while COVID-19 numbers are declining, “the virus is still very much present and circulating widely” across the county and they urged residents to remain cautious. The announcement means dozens of elementary schools will be allowed to reopen as early as this week, officials added. — From wire reports
Forget facial recognition technology — researchers say they can identify you from the veins on the backs of your hands.
Biometric recognition has become more prevalent in recent years. Facial recognition technology is used everywhere from airport check-in lines to police departments and even nightclubs, while iris, fingerprint and voice recognition is used across a variety of sectors, for security purposes.
But researchers from Australia’s University of New South Wales say that some biometric methods have “well known weaknesses.”
Fingerprints can be collected from a surface someone has touched and duplicated to create a dummy print, facial recognition technology could be bypassed using images garnered from social media, and contact lenses could be used to confound iris based mechanisms, Syed Shah, a researcher at the University of New South Wales’ School of Computer Science and Engineering, told CNN.
“Vein patterns lie underneath the skin, thus do not leave any imprint, unlike fingerprints, are not available over social media, unlike facial photographs, and cannot be obtained surreptitiously, unlike irises,” Shah told CNN in an email. “Therefore, we believe that a vein based approach will be much more difficult to bypass.”
Using an off-the-shelf depth camera — an Intel RealSense D415 Depth Camera — researchers took some 17,500 images from 35 people, where participants made a fist, and established the vein patterns of the hand.
Using artificial intelligence, researchers extracted “discriminating features” from these patterns — these, they say, could then be used to identify an individual with more than 99% accuracy from a group of 35 participants.
“Specially, the requirement of making (a) fist for vein extraction makes it difficult for an adversary to obtain vein patterns furtively,” Shah explained.
Shah told CNN that, while the idea of using veins to identify people is not new, it usually requires specialist technology — but his team’s research uses off-the-shelf 3D cameras.
The team from Australia say their study, published in IET Biometrics, shows the technique could be used for authenticating individuals on personal devices, like laptops and mobile phones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.