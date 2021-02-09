Biden and Democrats prepare to act fast on judges, having learned lesson from Trump
President Joe Biden had been in office less than a week when a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction blocking one of his first immigration-related actions. The order was a victory for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who crowed “WE WON” on Twitter. In fact, Paxton, a controversial conservative Republican, had successfully gambled that his challenge would land before a judge appointed by President Donald Trump. And indeed Judge Drew B. Tipton — appointed by Trump in 2020 — delivered. The order is a potent reminder of the power of the judiciary to cripple a president’s forward momentum on an issue. It also highlighted the fact that elections matter — giving an incoming president the chance to create a lasting legacy. Trump, for example, was able to appoint 234 judges, including three Supreme Court justices. As things stand, since Biden’s inauguration, judges sitting on powerful courts have already announced plans to go into senior status, giving the new President the chance to replace them with younger nominees. Since Biden’s inauguration there have been five announced vacancies on the appeals courts as well as a handful on district courts, and more are expected Judge Robert A. Katzmann, for example, who penned an opinion that would have allowed Trump’s tax records to go to a New York prosecutor, has announced plans to take senior status on the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.
DOJ to ask Trump appointed US attorneys to resign
The Justice Department, as soon as Tuesday, is expected to ask U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to submit their resignations, a turnover expected to spare two top prosecutors in Delaware and Connecticut overseeing two sensitive Trump-era investigations, a senior Justice Department official said. In a call Monday night, acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson asked Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to remain in office, where he is overseeing the tax probe of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. John Durham, appointed as special counsel by former Attorney General William Barr to reinvestigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will also continue his work, but he is expected to resign as US attorney in Connecticut, the Justice official said. The resignation request is expected to apply to 56 Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump.
Grandfather sentenced in 2019 cruise ship death of his granddaughter
The man who pleaded guilty in the death of his 18-month-old granddaughter aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in 2019 was sentenced Monday to three years of probation, according to a statement from the Puerto Rican government. Salvatore “Sam” Anello will serve his sentence in Michigan, where he lives, the government said. In a statement after the sentencing, Anello said he agreed to plead guilty so he and the girl’s family could focus on a civil case against the cruise line. Anello was playing with his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, aboard the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 7, 2019. Anello “negligently held a minor out an 11th floor window,” the government statement said, and Chloe fell 115 feet to her death. Anello was charged with negligent homicide months after the incident and initially pleaded not guilty, but he changed his plea as part of a deal with prosecutors, said attorney Michael Winkleman, who represents Chloe’s family but does not represent Anello in his criminal case. In a statement Monday, Anello said, “After this sentencing, I feel a mixture of anger and relief. Relief that I will serve no jail time and that I did not have to admit any facts. Relief for my family so that we can close this chapter and move on together.” He said he always thought the row of windows where he was standing with Chloe was a “wall of glass,” with no indication that any of the windows could open. Anello said he “committed no crime” but decided not to contest the charges so he would not have to admit any facts or suffer a significant penalty. “It was a choice of focusing our resources and deciding the best path to tell Chloe’s story and devote our family’s energy was in the civil case.” He added, “I miss you so much Chloe.” A court date is set for April, he said.
More than 8 million people around the world die each year as a result of breathing polluted air that contains particles from fossil fuels, a new study has found. Burning fossil fuels such as coal and oil produces greenhouse gases that trap solar radiation in the atmosphere and cause climate change. But it also releases tiny poisonous particles known as PM2.5. Small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs, these particles can aggravate respiratory conditions like asthma and can lead to lung cancer, coronary heart disease, strokes and early death. Research has also found a link between higher levels of long-term pollution and more deaths from Covid-19. In a study published in the journal Environmental Research of Tuesday, researchers from Harvard University, in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, the University of Leicester and University College London, found that exposure to particulate matter from fossil fuel emissions accounted for 18% of total global deaths — almost one in five — in 2018. The figure is much higher than previously thought. As recently as in 2019, scientists were estimating that 4.2 million people die each year from outdoor airborne particulate matter pollution, a figure that included people who die because of pollution from dust and smoke from wildfires and agricultural fires. The new study shows that in 2018, estimated 8.7 million deaths were linked to fossil fuel emissions alone. Eloise Marais, an associate professor in physical geography at UCL and a co-author of the study, said the research adds to the “mounting evidence” that air pollution from fossil fuels is detrimental to global health. “We can’t in good conscience continue to rely on fossil fuels, when we know that there are such severe effects on health and viable, cleaner alternatives,” she said in a statement. The scientists used a global 3D model of atmospheric chemistry developed at Harvard to get a better picture of pollution at a more local level. Traditionally, satellite and surface observations were used to estimate the average global annual concentrations of PM2.5 particles in the air. By using the 3D model, the scientists were able to divide the globe into a grid with boxes as small as 50 kilometers by 60 kilometers (31 miles by 37 miles) and look at pollution levels in each box individually. This allowed them to assess the impact of the pollution in places where people live and to distinguish between different sources of pollution. They found that China, India, parts of the eastern US, Europe and Southeast Asia were the worst impacted. According to the data, as many as 30.7% of deaths in Eastern Asia, 16.8% in Europe and 13.1% in the US can be attributed to fossil fuel pollution. To model the pollution, the researchers used real emissions and meteorology data, mostly from 2012. The year was picked to eliminate the influence of the El Niño phenomenon, which can worsen or improve pollution depending on the region. They then updated the data to reflect a 44% fall in fossil fuel pollution in China between 2012 and 2018. The researchers estimate that China’s move to cut its fossil fuels emissions saved 2.4 million lives worldwide, including 1.5 million in China.
Fossil fuel air pollution causes almost 1 in 5 deaths globally each year
People walk along Rajpath near India Gate under heavy smog conditions in New Delhi in November 2020.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the national economy and the need for his administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began Tuesday with the House impeachment managers showing Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 spliced with rioters violently breaching the U.S. Capitol and attacking police officers. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead impeachment manager, opened his presentation with a lengthy video showing how protestors overran police and ransacked the Capitol, forcing lawmakers in the House and Senate to flee their chambers. The video was an early sign about how the House impeachment managers intend to confront senators with the violent events of the riot and charge that Trump is culpable for inciting the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol and placed their lives in danger. The opening session of the trial was a debate on the constitutionality of the trial itself, but Democrats quickly turned their attention to the harrowing attack on the Capitol itself. The Democrats video concluded with Trump’s deleted tweet as the riot was unfolding, saying that “these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.” “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing,” Raskin said. Trump’s lawyers have countered that Trump did not incite the rioters, and that his speech about the election was protected by the First Amendment. The historic impeachment trial has a number of firsts: It’s the first time in U.S. history a president will be tried in the Senate court of impeachment for a second time. And it’s the first time that a former president will face the prospect of conviction and disbarment of office. Ahead of the opening arguments, the House impeachment managers filed their final pretrial legal brief that rebutted the Trump team’s filing from Monday, in what amounts to a preview of the arguments that will play out in the Senate in the coming days. Democratic senators came away from a conference call Tuesday morning with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer under the belief that a final vote on conviction could occur Sunday or Monday if there are no witnesses, according to multiple senators on the call. The House managers and Trump’s lawyers each had two hours to debate the constitutionality of the trial, and then the Senate was expected to vote on the matter. While that vote could halt the trial if the Senate voted it was unconstitutional, a similar procedural vote forced by GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky failed 55-45 last month. The House’s lead impeachment manager, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, kicked off the House’s two-hour presentation, followed by Joe Neguse of Colorado and David Cicilline of Rhode Island, the aides said. Democrats have argued there’s plenty of precedent to hold the trial for Trump, who was impeached by the House while he was still in office. They’ve pointed to legal scholars from both sides of the political spectrum saying the Senate has jurisdiction to convict Trump, as well as the Senate precedent holding trials previously for former officials who were impeached. Trump’s lawyers and many Republican senators, however, say they believe the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.
Impeachment trial: House managers show rioters attacking Capitol
Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan.6.
The UAE’s Hope Probe has successfully entered orbit around Mars
The United Arab Emirates’ first mission to Mars arrived at the red planet on Tuesday and successfully entered orbit on its first attempt. The Emirates Mars Mission, known as the Hope Probe, sent back a signal confirming it’s in orbit. “Success! Contact with #HopeProbe has been established again. The Mars Orbit Insertion is now complete,” according to a tweet from the mission’s
at 11:16 a.m. ET. The UAE Space Agency began live coverage of Hope’s arrival on Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on its
. When the spacecraft arrived, the Hope Probe marked the UAE as only the fifth country in history to reach the red planet and a first for the Arab world. The ambitions of the mission don’t stop there. The probe, along with its three scientific instruments, is expected to create the first complete portrait of the Martian atmosphere. The instruments will collect different data points on the atmosphere to also gauge seasonal and daily changes. This information will provide scientists with an idea of what climate dynamics and weather are like in different layers of the Martian atmosphere. Together, this will shed light on how energy and particles, like oxygen and hydrogen, move through the atmosphere and how they even escape Mars.
Report: North Korean hackers stole more than $300M to pay for nuclear weapons
‘s army of hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars throughout much of 2020 to fund the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs in violation of international law, according to a confidential United Nations report. The document accused the regime of leader Kim Jong Un of conducting “operations against financial institutions and virtual currency exchange houses” to pay for weapons and keep North Korea’s struggling economy afloat. One unnamed country that is a member of the UN claimed the hackers stole virtual assets worth $316.4 million dollars between 2019 and November 2020, according to the document. The report also alleged that North Korea “produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure” while continuing “to seek material and technology for these programs from overseas.” North Korea has for years sought to develop powerful nuclear weapons and advanced missiles to pair them with, despite their immense cost and the fact that such a pursuit has turned the country into an international pariah barred by the UN from conducting almost any economic activity with other countries.
Halle Berry claps back over comment that she ‘can’t keep a man’
Don’t come for Halle Berry.
The actress had the perfect response after someone tried to troll her for her multiple failed relationships.
The exchange began when Berry posted a message on Instagram that said, “Women don’t owe you sht.” One commenter wrote, “Says the women who can’t keep a man.”
That’s when Berry replied, “Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz.... I don’t.”
Well played.
Another one wrote, “Geesh Halle, had some trouble with men in your life??”
Berry did not hold back and wrote, “Nope, they had trouble with me.”
Touché.
The Oscar winner also replied to one Instagram commenter writing, “No man has ever taken care of me... EVER!”
Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield reunite for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
There was a moment filming “Judas and the Black Messiah” that star Daniel Kaluuya will not forget.
In the scene, Kaluuya as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton delivers his famous “I am a revolutionary” speech.
“It’s not like I became him, I felt like he was there,” Kaluuya recently told CNN. “I felt like he was coming through me, like he was in the room.”
The film also reunites Kaluuya with his “Get Out” co-star Lakeith Stanfield, who plays William O’Neal, the man who infiltrated Hampton’s group at the behest of the FBI and ultimately betrayed him to authorities.
”Judas and the Black Messiah” will be released Friday. Warner Bros. and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.
Phoebe Bridgers wants you to know women can smash guitars too
At the end of her performance of her single “I Know The End” on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend, Phoebe Bridgers attempted to smash her guitar.
Some people got in their feelings about it.
Twitter was filled with folks questioning why she did it and using words like “extra” to describe it — even though Bridgers wasn’t exactly successful in breaking her guitar up.
Even legendary artist David Crosby answered “Pathetic” when someone on Twitter asked what he thought of the smashing (causing Bridgers to respond in a tweet by calling Crosby an expletive).
After singer Jason Isbell tweeted “That was like an 85 dollar guitar she smashed come on guys” Bridgers responded.
“I told danelectro (the company that made the guitar) I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to break,” she tweeted.
Since then Bridgers has had some fun with it, even retweeting comedian Drew Gooden’s tongue in cheek tweet “I am so disappointed in Phoebe. There are millions of hungry kids out there who would have loved to eat that guitar. And now no one can eat it. I can’t stop crying.”
