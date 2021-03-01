Garland nomination advances out of committee, setting up floor vote
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge
for attorney general, setting up his confirmation before the full Senate. The vote was 15 to 7 with all Democratic senators and four Republicans in favor of the nominee. Garland, the former chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, has been praised by members of both parties for his intellect and integrity. He pledged in his nomination hearing last month to “fend off any effort by anyone” to politically influence the Justice Department’s investigations, and that his first priority would be to fully prosecute the “heinous” crimes committed in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6. “He’s a man of extraordinary qualifications,” said Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee’s chairman, on Monday. “His life has been dedicated to public service and advancing values that are vital to the Justice Department’s functioning, integrity, independence, fidelity to the rule of law, and a commitment to equal justice for all.” Garland will face politically charged questions at the Justice Department, including how to handle a federal probe into Biden’s son Hunter Biden and whether the DOJ should wade into former President Donald Trump’s role in the riot at the Capitol. Garland also said in his hearing that he didn’t have “any reason to think” that special counsel John Durham “should not remain in place” to
. Garland also said he had not spoken to the President about his son’s case. Federal investigators in Delaware have been examining multiple financial issues, including
in business dealings in foreign countries.
Conservative Supreme Court majority gets another crack at the Voting Rights Act
The
is poised on Tuesday to hear a case that supporters of voting rights fear will lead the court’s new conservative majority to weaken a key provision of the Voting Rights Act that prohibits laws that result in racial discrimination. The dispute comes in the aftermath of a contentious election which prompted former President Donald Trump to make
and inspired his supporters to storm the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election. Republican state legislators across the country are also
. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, as of February 19, state lawmakers have carried over or introduced 253 bills with provisions that restrict voting access in 43 states. Eight years ago, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 5-4 majority opinion in
, effectively
, a provision that required states with a history of discrimination to obtain the permission of the federal government or the courts before enacting new laws related to voting.
Texas attorney general sues electric company Griddy that sent huge bills during storm
Texas’ attorney general filed a lawsuit against Griddy Energy and Griddy Holdings for “false, misleading, and deceptive advertising and marketing practices” after the
to customers during February’s devastating winter storm. As the storm rattled Texas’ power grid, Griddy, which connects customers directly to the wholesale electricity market for a monthly fee, “passed skyrocketing energy costs to customers with little to no warning, resulting in consumers paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars each day for electricity,” Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement.
Families separated at the border could be reunited in US
The Biden administration could reunite migrant families
under former President Donald Trump in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday. Mayorkas, who’s leading the family reunification task force established by President Joe Biden, said the administration hopes to reunite separated families in the US or in their country of origin. “We hope to be in a position to give them the election. And if in fact they seek to reunite here in the United States, we will explore lawful pathways for them to remain in the United States and address the family needs,” he said at the White House press briefing. “The prior administration dismantled our nation’s immigration system in its entirety,” Mayorkas said. “It takes time to rebuild an entire system and to process individuals at the border in a safe and just way.”
— From wire reports
The Senate voted 64-33 on Monday to confirm Miguel Cardona, a former public school teacher, as secretary of education. He faces the monumental task of helping guide school districts to safely provide in-person instruction as teachers’ unions in some places across the country are fighting reopening plans. President Joe Biden has pledged to reopen most schools by May, within his first 100 days in office, and is pushing Congress to approve another $170 billion in education funding. Cardona, whose family is from Puerto Rico, enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of Connecticut’s public education system. He began his career as fourth-grade teacher in Meriden, in the same district where he attended school. Cardona soon became a principal and then assistant superintendent of the district before being named state commissioner in 2019. His predecessor, Betsy DeVos, was a controversial nominee from the start when former Vice President Mike Pence had to make a tie-breaking vote to confirm her to the role. DeVos, a staunch school choice and private school advocate, had almost no experience in public education and was often at odds with the teachers’ unions. The unions back Cardona and are pleased with Biden’s push to reopen schools but have warned that the 100-day reopening timeline may need to be a goal rather than a fixed target. At his confirmation hearing last month, Cardona pledged to provide clear reopening guidance, based on science, and said he believes the strategy should call for increased surveillance Covid testing for educators as well as giving them priority to receive the vaccine. Under Cardona, the Education Department is also expected to reverse some of DeVos’ regulatory actions concerning civil rights policy, sexual assault on college campuses, and protections for student loan borrowers defrauded by for-profit colleges. He’s already facing pressure from progressives to broadly cancel some student loan debt. Biden has said he supports canceling up to $10,000 per borrower but wants the move to come from Congress. Some lawmakers, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, say the secretary has the legal power to do so himself.
You’ve been chatting with someone for 20 minutes, but the conversation grew stale halfway through. You look around the room, desperate to find an escape from this tedious monologue but can’t come up with a polite way to leave. Sigh. You stay put, choosing to endure the conversation rather than be impolite and leave. You already may have had more than a sneaking suspicion this was true, but now it’s backed by research: Conversations rarely end when people want them to, a new study has found. Only about 2% of conversations end when both participants want them to, according to a study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal. Researchers conducted two smaller studies to learn the differences between how long conversations are between two people versus how long each participant wanted them to go. The studies were inspired by parties that study author Adam Mastroianni attended while at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Now a doctoral student in psychology at Harvard University, he said he was dreading going to another party because he might get stuck in a conversation with someone and not have a polite way to end it. Then he thought, “What if we’re both stuck in this conversation because we mistakenly think the other person wants to continue?” It turns out Mastroianni was onto something. The first study asked 806 participants to recall their most recent conversation with someone. Almost 80% of the conversations were between a romantic partner, friend or family member. Over 66% of participants reported there was a point during their conversation when they felt it should have ended. And they enjoy their conversations less, the study found. Participants who said there was a point when they wanted the conversation to end enjoyed the conversation less than those who said time’s up (4.7 out of 7 on a 7-point scale versus those who said no averaging 5.66 out of 7). The second study brought 252 strangers into a lab to have their conversations observed by the researchers. The pairs were asked to speak between one to 45 minutes, then they were brought to separate rooms for interviews. The results were nearly identical to the first study, with over 68% of participants reporting there was a point during the conversation when they wished it had ended. That group also enjoyed their conversations less. This part of the study allowed the researchers to hear both sides of the story, so they gathered more data on what each participant assumed about the other in terms of the desired length of the conversation. Researchers found participants incorrectly estimated their partner’s desired conversation length by over 63%, which shows they had almost no idea what their partner’s desires were, Mastroianni said. Being socially polite can prevent people from leaving conversations when they want to, Mastroianni said. Talking to someone is like driving a car on the freeway, he said. People can get off at any exit, but people can’t pull over the moment they want to because they could hit other cars or walls. “You have to wait for the appropriate time to exit, and it turns out that the distance between those exits can sometimes be quite long,” Mastroianni said.
The study brings up important points on having conversations with others and opens the door to learning about how to engage in better discussions, said Linda Sapadin, a psychologist of over 35 years who specializes in communication in Long Island, New York. She was not involved in the study. If you want a conversation to end, Sapadin recommended telling the other person you have to leave and say something positive about your shared interaction. If someone was complaining about some area of their life, she advised commenting that you hope things will get better for them. While the majority of the participants in both studies felt there was a point in the conversation when they wish it had ended, some wanted the conversation to go on longer. If you tend to fall in that category, Sapadin recommended paying close attention to your partner’s body language to pick up on hints they’re ready to end the discussion. If they are rolling their eyes, not making much eye contact with you or not responding to what you’re saying, it might be time to end the conversation, she said. People who wanted the conversation to continue longer enjoyed it just as much as people who said the conversation ended exactly when they wanted it to, Mastroianni found. “In my own conversations, I try to err on the side of leaving a little bit sooner with the understanding that you can talk to somebody again,” he said. In the future, Mastroianni said he’s interested in researching when it’s socially acceptable for people to leave a conversation and how conversations work in groups of more than two people.
Brazil’s hospitals reach breaking point as health minister blames virus variants
Hospital ICUs are reaching their limits across Brazil, as health experts and state officials beg the government to impose stricter lockdown measures to reduce coronavirus transmission. The country’s ICU occupancy rates are
by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a Brazilian Ministry of Health research institution. Eighteen of Brazil’s 26 states and one federal district have ICU’s at over 80% capacity, federal and state data show. Nine of those are at the edge of collapse at over 90% capacity. Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has acknowledged the crisis, telling state governors on Feb 25 that new coronavirus variants had made controlling the pandemic even more difficult, in a country where death and infection rates have long raged out of control. “The mutated virus has three times more contamination capacity, and the speed can surprise governors in terms of structure and support. This is the reality we have today in Brazil,” he said Data from Brazilian state health secretaries shows that the state of Rondônia is struggling most with rising case numbers, with ICUs at 97.5% capacity. It is followed by the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul at 97.2% capacity and the Federal District, which houses the country’s capital Brasilia, at 96.45% capacity. Private hospitals are also collapsing throughout the country. Sao Paulo’s Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, one of Brazil’s most exclusive hospitals — where the very first case of Covid-19 in the country was detected — is at 100% ICU capacity, the hospital’s spokesperson said on Monday. Last week, Brazil marked a record with 8,224 deaths over the course of the week, bringing the country’s total death toll to 254,942. Brazil has also registered more than 10.5 million cases as of Monday. The
urged Brazil to immediately adopt preventive measures to reduce the transmission of the virus while the vaccine is slowly rolled out. Just 3% of the country’s population have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and only 1% have received two doses, the Health Ministry said Monday. “With the slow vaccination process and the appearance of new variants of the virus and the uncertainties they still bring, grows the need to disrupt, or slow down, the virus transmission network through non-pharmacological preventive measures,” the report said. The call was echoed by Brazil’s National Council of Health Secretaries. In an open letter, the Council demanded the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to impose a national curfew, ban mass gatherings and in-person teaching, close beaches and bars and implement a “National Communication Plan” to emphasize the necessity of such precautions. — From wire reports
Lady Gaga’s dog walker describes harrowing attack as ‘very close call with death’
Ryan Fischer, the dog walker and friend of Lady Gaga who was shot in an altercation last week that ended with two of the singer’s three French bulldogs being stolen, is speaking out publicly for the first time since the attack. In a pair of
Monday, Fischer said he is “still in recovery from a very close call with death,” and is “humbled and grateful” for the outpouring of support since the shooting. He thanked the first responders, including neighbors who summoned help, the Los Angeles Police Department and Lady Gaga for her support. “Your babies are back and the family is whole... we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you,”
LAPD detectives are still searching for two men responsible for the attack.
Taylor Swift didn’t appreciate that ‘Ginny & Georgia’ joke
Taylor Swift is over the jokes. The singer tweeted Monday to express her displeasure with a joke included in the Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.” “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,”
along with a close caption of the joke “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you,” she wrote. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”
Prince Harry compares ‘unbelievably tough’ royal split to Diana’s experience in interview
has likened his “unbelievably tough” split from the royal family to the experience of his mother, Princess Diana, in the first clips from Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down interview with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry said he “can’t imagine what it must have been like” for Diana to go through a similar experience, in one of two videos released from the program. The discussion is the first interview the couple have given together since they quit as working members of the royal family last year. “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry said in the clip. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.” “It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he said, sitting next to Meghan in an outdoor set.
— From wire reports
