Democratic Republic of Congo hit with 61 earthquakes in a day
Seismologists in the Democratic Republic of Congo reported 61 earthquakes in a 24-hour period on Saturday around the Mount Nyiragongo volcano, which erupted a week ago, warning residents to keep well away from lava flows.
The details were outlined in a daily report prepared for the government by the Goma Volcanic Observatory (GVO), and seen by CNN. It explained that the volcano’s crater “continues to collapse, which contributed to the earthquake and caused ash emissions visible from Goma.”
The 11,500-foot-high volcano sits around 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Goma, a city with an official population of 670,000, though several NGOs estimate it to be closer to 1 million.
‘Unthinkable’ discovery in Canada as remains of 215 children found buried near residential school
The gruesome discovery took decades and for some survivors of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, the confirmation that children as young as 3 were buried on school grounds crystallizes the sorrow they have carried all their lives.
“I lost my heart, it was so much hurt and pain to finally hear, for the outside world, to finally hear what we assumed was happening there,” said Harvey McLeod, who attended the school for two years in the late 1960s, in a telephone interview with CNN Friday.
“The story is so unreal, that yesterday it became real for a lot of us in this community,” he said.
The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community in the southern interior of British Columbia, where the school was located, released a statement late Thursday saying an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented” was confirmed.
New Zealand fugitive charters helicopter to turn himself in
A fugitive in New Zealand chartered a helicopter to surrender himself to police officers on Thursday.
The man, who faces multiple criminal charges, was on the run for 58 days in a rural area on the country’s South Island, his legal adviser, Hazel Heal, told CNN.
The fugitive flew from his hideout to the town of Dunedin.
The man, who cannot be identified because he has been granted name suppression by the court, spoke about his time on the run to journalists, including reporters from local outlet “Stuff,” as they waited for him outside the police station.
“It was real good, I did a lot of yoga. You can’t really see it on my physique but yeah, no it’s been good,” he said.
He described the area he hid in as the “middle of nowhere,” on “the rural side of the forest.”
The man remains in police custody.
— From wire reports
