About 20 people missing and 2 dead after mudslide in Japan’s Atami city
At least two people are dead and some 20 people are missing after a mudslide swept across a seaside city around 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, sweeping away homes amid Japan’s rainy season.
Footage posted on social media showed the powerful black mudslide shoot down a mountainside, engulfing homes and infrastructure as locals watched in horror.
The giant mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time, came after parts of the region was hit by torrential rain.
An Atami city official confirmed to CNN that two women had died in the landslide.
Police and firefighters have been searching for the missing. They have since stopped for the night and will resume on Sunday morning, an Atami city official said.
Jacinda Arden appears to call New Zealand opposition leader a ‘Karen’
A hate speech debate turned heated in New Zealand’s Parliament on Wednesday when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggested the country’s opposition leader was a “Karen.”
The insult, popularized last year by an internet meme, broadly refers to an entitled White woman who is unafraid to use her privilege to make unreasonable demands.
Parliament had been debating New Zealand’s hate speech laws, with Ardern’s government proposing harsher penalties for inciting discrimination and violence. The proposal comes in response to the deadly 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks. A Royal Commission inquiry afterward concluded the law did not adequately deal with hate speech and hate crime, and recommended stronger measures.
But the proposed changes have been sharply criticized by opposition parties, who argue it would infringe on freedom of speech and that existing laws are sufficient.
Chinese police asks public to adopt ‘timid’ dogs who failed training
Though all dogs are good boys (and girls), not all are suited for a job in law enforcement.
A police academy in China’s northeastern Liaoning province is auctioning off dogs that failed to qualify in their police dog training program, according to a statement on its website. The auction will begin on July 7, with 54 dogs for sale.
Most of the dogs are German Shepherds, a breed used by police departments around the world for their strength and intelligence — though there are a few Dutch Shepherd hybrids and Belgian Malinois on the auction list as well.
The 54 trainees failed to pass their program for a number of reasons, said the police academy — for instance, a number of them were “timid,” “weak” or “frail.” Some “don’t bite,” meaning they didn’t follow trainers’ instructions to attack targets; others “lacked athletic ability” or showed “low ability” to fetch items when thrown.
— From wire reports
