China’s Xi stresses close ties with ‘dear friend’ Putin during his first visit to Russia since Ukraine invasion
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have met at the Kremlin and touted the close ties and strategic visions shared by China and Russia, on the first day of a state visit framed by Beijing as a peacemaking project despite deep skepticism in Kyiv and the West.
Xi is making his first since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last year, just days after the International Criminal Court in the Hague accused the Russian president of committing war crimes in Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Ukraine is expected to be a key point of discussion throughout Xi’s visit, which will be closely watched for any potential impact on an entrenched conflict that has killed tens of thousands and triggered a mass humanitarian crisis.
“In the last few years, China has made a colossal leap forward,” Putin told Xi, sitting side by side with him at the Kremlin on Monday afternoon. “In the whole world, this evokes interest, and unfortunately even envy.”
Xi called Putin his “dear friend” and said “Russia’s development has significantly improved under your leadership.”
China has billed the trip a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” amid a push from Beijing to frame itself as a key proponent for the resolution of the conflict. But Xi’s trip is likely to be seen in some Western capitals as a ringing endorsement of the Russian leader in the face of broad international condemnation of his war.
Macron faces no-confidence votes over hated pension reforms
French President Emmanuel Macron will face votes of no-confidence on Monday, after his decision to force through unpopular pension reforms sparked protests across the country and criticism from lawmakers.
Macron’s government is likely to survive the motions, and he will remain president regardless of the result, although the anger against the reforms shows no sign of ending.
The French government triggered special constitutional powers on Thursday to push through the controversial legislation to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 for most workers.
On Friday, French lawmakers filed two motions of no-confidence against the Prime Minister — one from a grouping of small parties, and one from National Rally, a far-right party.
In order to be successful, the majority of sitting lawmakers — 287 of them — would need to vote in favor.
If successful, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would have to resign and the pension reform legislation would be rejected. This would leave French President Emmanuel Macron with the option to either replace the prime minister or dissolve the parliament.
— From wire reports
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.