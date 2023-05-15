Record turnout sees Thai voters rebuke military elite as opposition take decisive lead
Thai opposition parties swept the board in Sunday’s nationwide election as voters delivered a powerful rebuke of the military-backed establishment that has ruled since a 2014 coup, capping years of rising anger over how conservative cliques have governed the kingdom.
Turnout was at a record high as voters flocked to calls for change, setting the scene for a potentially dramatic showdown as parties now begin jostling for coalition support to form a government under a junta-era constitution that still gives the military significant sway.
With more than 99% of votes counted, the progressive Move Forward party is projected to win 151 seats, with populist Pheu Thai in second place with 141 seats.
That puts the opposition far ahead of the party of incumbent Prime Minister — and 2014 coup leader — Prayut Chan-o-cha.
In the early hours of Monday, Move Forward’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who rode a wave of youth support on social media, tweeted his readiness to assume the leadership.
“We believe that our beloved Thailand can be better, and change is possible if we start today ... our dream and hope are simple and straightforward, and no matter if you would agree or disagree with me, I will be your prime minister. And no matter if you have voted for me or have not, I will serve you,” he said.
In a news conference on Monday, Pita invited Pheu Thai and other opposition parties to form an alliance against Prayut. He said four other opposition parties have agreed to “join hands in forming a government” and that all sides would have to respect the poll’s outcome.
China sentences elderly US citizen to life in prison on spying charges
A 78-year-old American citizen has been sentenced to life in prison by a Chinese court on spying charges.
John Shing-Wan Leung, who is also a Hong Kong permanent resident, was convicted of espionage and given a life sentence Monday by the Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern city of Suzhou, according to a statement on the court’s social media account.
Leung was detained on April 15, 2021 by state security authorities in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, according to the brief statement, which did not provide details on his charges.
The court also confiscated personal property worth 500,000 yuan ($71,797), the statement added.
Chinese authorities and state media have not previously disclosed any information on Leung’s detention or the court process that led to his conviction. Cases involving state security are usually strictly handled behind closed doors, where the judicial system has a conviction rate of around 99%, according to legal observers.
— From wire reports
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.