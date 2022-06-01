Shanghai is finally ‘reopening,’ but the trauma of lockdown lives on
The skyscrapers lit up, roads filled with traffic, and young people drank and danced in the streets as fireworks boomed overhead.
Shanghai celebrated Wednesday with a long-awaited burst of life, as the government lifted its city-wide lockdown. But the process of reopening is likely to be slow and painful, as residents in the financial hub contend with the trauma of the past two months.
For Henry Shi, a 30-year-old photographer who ventured out of his community on Tuesday afternoon, the first thing that struck him was the ambient noise of the city.
“The city has gone really quiet as everyone stayed home. Now, the noises are back, from cars roaring on the streets and people bustling about — it feels as if I’ve woken from a long slumber.”
As midnight approached, the atmosphere in Shanghai was one of joy and relief. Videos posted on social media show cars honking, pedestrians chanting in celebration, and fences — once used to constrain residents to their compounds — pulled down from gates and streets.
While the lockdown has been mostly lifted, some Covid restrictions remain a part of daily life. Most public venues and transportation still require a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours, and long lines formed at testing sites outside residential compounds throughout Wednesday.
British man jailed for ‘suitcase’ murder of Thai woman
A court in Thailand has sentenced a British man to eight years in prison for the 2014 murder of a woman, whose dismembered body was found stuffed into a suitcase and dumped in a river.
Briton Shane Kenneth Looker, 51, admitted killing Laxami Manochat, 27, after meeting her at a bar in November 2014, officials at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court outside Bangkok told CNN.
Looker had watched the courtroom proceedings remotely via a teleconference call from prison. “After the defendant was examined by the judge, he finally confessed to all the filed charges,” said Saksith Jongcharoen, an administrative officer of the court.
Laxami’s corpse was discovered in the Mae Klong River in Kanchanaburi town, dismembered and stuffed into a suitcase loaded with stones.
Investigations by Thai police revealed that she had met Looker in a bar in Bangkok days earlier and accompanied him to a nearby hotel.
Security camera footage captured the pair entering the hotel, but only Looker was seen leaving it — carrying a large heavy bag. Hotel staff later discovered their bloodstained bed sheets and traces of Looker’s DNA were found on Laxami’s nails, according to police.
Murder in Thailand is punishable by death or prison sentences of up to 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.