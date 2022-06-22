More than 1,000 people killed after magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan
Afghanistan was rocked by its deadliest earthquake in decades on Wednesday when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the country’s east, killing more than 1,000 people and wounding many more, according to a regional official.
The humanitarian disaster comes at a difficult time for the Taliban-ruled country, currently in the throes of hunger and economic crises.
The shocks hit at 1:24 a.m. local time on Wednesday (4:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday) around 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, which lies close to the country’s border with Pakistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS, which designated it at yellow alert level — indicating a relatively localized impact.
Most of the deaths were in Paktika province, in the districts of Giyan, Nika, Barmal and Zirok, according to the State Ministry for Disaster Management.
The death toll stands at more than 1,000 and at least 1,500 people have been injured “in Gayan and Barmal districts of Paktika province alone,” Mohammad Amin Hozaifa, head of Paktika province’s information and culture department, told CNN in a phone call Wednesday.
The official expects the number of casualties to rise as search and effort missions continue.
Photos from Paktika province, just south of Khost province, show houses turned to rubble with only a wall or two still standing amid the rubble, and broken roof beams.
Najibullah Sadid, an Afghan water resources management expert, said the earthquake had coincided with heavy monsoon rain in the region — making traditional houses, many made of mud and other natural materials, particularly vulnerable to damage.
China sends dozens of warplanes into skies near Taiwan
A total of 29 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, according to the island’s Defense Ministry.
The Defense Ministry said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force planes were a mix of fighter jets, early warning and control aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, anti-submarine aircraft, electronic intelligence aircraft, and aerial refueling aircraft.
It was the third-highest daily number of Chinese jets entering Taiwan’s ADIZ since the start of the year and comes less than a month after China sent 30 warplanes on a similar mission.
In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled combat aircraft to warn the Chinese jets away, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities, the Defense Ministry added.
