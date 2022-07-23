Sri Lankan troops tear down protest camp outside the President’s office
Sri Lanka‘s police and military troops forcibly removed anti-government protesters camped outside the presidential office in Colombo in a pre-dawn raid on Friday on the order of the country’s new President.
Social media posts showed officers dressed in riot gear pulling down protest tents and arresting demonstrators outside the presidential offices at Galle Face, two days after the crisis-hit country swore in a new leader.
Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was officially sworn in as the country’s President on Wednesday and issued a “Gazette Extraordinary” calling on the armed forces to maintain public order.
Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa confirmed nine men were arrested and will appear in court on Friday.
Protesters have been camped outside the Presidential office for months, demanding the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in the early hours of July 13, and Wickremesinghe, a key Rajapksa ally.
Both men presided over an economic crisis that has left the country’s 22 million people struggling to buy fuel, food and basic necessities.
China braces for an even hotter weekend as temps climb
Millions of people in China are bracing themselves for even hotter weather this weekend as more than a dozen cities issued red alerts — the highest possible heat warning.
According to China’s Meteorological Administration, temperatures in 19 cities in the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian are expected to surpass 104 degrees Fahrenheit in the next 24 hours.
Another 208 cities and counties across China are under orange alert, the second highest heat warning that indicates temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).
That warning covers parts of southern and eastern China, including Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, and some of the provinces of Anhui and Henan.
The heatwave coincides with the “Great Heat” on Saturday, traditionally the hottest day of the year, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.
China has been battling persistent high temperatures since June, with an average temperature of 22.1 degrees Celsius (almost 72 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest since 1961, according to China’s National Climate Center.
In recent weeks, at least 71 national weather stations across China have logged record temperatures. Three cities in the central province of Hebei and one in the southwest province of Yunnan saw temperatures reach 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit).
China’s Central Meteorological Observatory has advised people to avoid outdoor activities, shorten work hours and take protective measures against heatstroke during hot periods.
— From wire reports
Heat wave-related mortality in China has increased dramatically since 1990, reaching 26,800 deaths in 2019, according to a Lancet study published in 2020.
Earlier this year, the Chinese government released a new policy document to improve its response to climate change, which it said was not only creating long-term challenges but also made the country more vulnerable to “sudden and extreme” events such as heat waves, drought and flooding.
“Climate change has already brought serious adverse impacts to China’s natural ecological system, and has continued to spread and penetrate into economy and society,” the government said in its national climate change adaptation strategy.
It vowed to make China a “climate-resilient society” by 2035, by building a nationwide system to monitor and assess climate risks, and by boosting early warning capabilities.
India elects Droupadi Murmu as first president from tribal community
Lawmakers chose India‘s first president from the country’s tribal communities on Thursday, which could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s party among marginalized groups ahead of the 2024 general election.
Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old teacher turned politician, will be the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role as head of the republic when she takes office on July 25 at the start of a five-year term.
More than 4,500 state and federal lawmakers voted in the presidential election on Monday and ballots were counted on Thursday. Murmu’s victory was assured as she was backed by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dominates federal and state politics.
“A daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!” Modi said on Twitter.
Born into a family of the Santhal tribe from the state of Odisha, Murmu started her career as a school teacher and actively participated in community issues.
She later joined mainstream politics and served as a BJP state lawmaker in Odisha before becoming governor of the eastern state of Jharkhand.
Her election is seen as the BJP’s outreach to India’s tribal communities, which comprise more than 8% of its 1.4 billion people.
“The BJP will want to offset any anti-incumbency of the last 10 years in 2024, and one of the ways to do that is to go for a new vote-base,” political columnist Neerja Choudhary told Reuters.
Murmu beat the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP finance minister and now a fierce critic of Modi, winning nearly twice as many votes.
The Indian president acts as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces but the prime minister holds executive powers. Murmu will take over from Ram Nath Kovind.
The president, nevertheless, has a key role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is in the best position to form a government.
