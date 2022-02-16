Landslides and flooding kill at least 44 in Brazil
At least 44 people have been killed after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in Petropolis, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.
It is unknown how many people are missing, according to the latest report by the Rio de Janeiro Fire and Civil Defense Department.
The city had more rain in one afternoon than the historical average for all February, according to the Civil Defense of Rio, and the municipality has announced a state of public calamity in Petropolis.
Videos released on social media show images of cars being dragged by strong currents, and records show there were 207 calls to the fire department related to heavy rains.
Claudio Castro, governor of Rio de Janeiro state, traveled to Petropolis and announced that firefighters and public employees from other cities would help to deal with the effects of heavy rains.
A merchant cleaning out their damaged shop told Reuters he was surprised by the flooding.
“It arrived by surprise, it started flooding gradually ... it was very difficult,” merchant Henrique Pereira said.
“We lost everything,” another merchant, Regiane Dias, told the news agency.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on a trip to Russia, tweeted that he had spoken to ministers and asked for “immediate assistance” to be sent to the victims.
At the beginning of February at least 24 people died after heavy rain battered São Paulo, triggering floods and landslides across the Brazilian state.
More than 1,546 families were displaced, according to a statement released by the State Civil Defense, which also said that at least eight children were among the dead.
Cyberattack hits websites of Ukraine defense ministry and armed forces
A cyberattack hit the websites of Ukraine’s defense ministry and armed forces, and the websites of two Ukrainian banks on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian government agencies’ statements.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the hacking incident. “It’s too early to attribute” responsibility, Victor Zhora, a deputy chairman at the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) — who is investigating the incident — told CNN.
The incident comes as Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops close to Ukraine’s border, according to United States President Joe Biden, and as US officials warn that a fresh Russian invasion could come at any time. Russia has denied it is planning to invade Ukraine.
SSSCIP identified the incident as a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which floods a website with phony traffic to disrupt access to it. DDoS attacks are relatively cheap and easy to carry out. While they can be disruptive, they do not necessarily require sophistication.
