world & nation

Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to Prince Philip at intimate funeral
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sat alone through Saturday’s funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip, in what was an emotional yet muted affair that took place as a nation healed from a pandemic, and a rift that saw Prince Harry step back from the royal family. The intimate service at St. George’s Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle, was attended by 30 people including members of the royal family. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 on April 9 in Windsor Castle. He was the nation’s longest-serving consort — the name used to describe the spouse of a reigning monarch — and had been married to the Queen for 73 years. With her head bowed, the Queen sat alone as she made her final farewell to her husband during the sad and subdued event — by royal standards. The duke was intimately involved in its planning, selecting the music and ensuring the ceremony reflected his military affiliations and personal interests.
Actress Helen McCrory, of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ fame, dead at 52
Helen McCrory, the British actress best known for her roles in the ‘Harry Potter’ films and ‘Peaky Blinders,’ has died, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced on Friday. McCrory, who was 52, died “peacefully at home” after “an heroic battle with cancer,” the “Homeland” star said in a tweet. The London-born actress, who starred as Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise, had an arch, mysterious quality that served her well in villainous roles, including the period dramas “Peaky Blinders” and “Penny Dreadful” and the “Vampires of Venice” episode of the long running “Doctor Who.” “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you,” Lewis said in his tweet. McCrory and Lewis shared two children together.
John Corbett’s Aidan will be back in reboot of ‘Sex and the City’
We just may be seeing Aidan Shaw’s face again. On Thursday, John Corbett, who played Carrie’s furniture maker ex-fiancé on “Sex and the City,” told Page Six that he will be returning to the reboot. “I’m going to do the show,” Corbett said, calling it “very exciting.” While we don’t know how Aidan fits into Carrie’s present life, perhaps she will need her floors stripped again? Maybe he still owns the bar with Steve? Corbett added that while he doesn’t know for sure, he “might be in quite a few,” episodes. “I like all those people; they’ve been very nice to me,” he said of the team he worked with on the series.
Global COVID-19 death toll passes 3 million as cases surge
More than three million people globally have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University said on Saturday. With 566,224 deaths, the U.S. has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Brazil with 368,749 and Mexico with 211,693. The World Health Organization said on Monday the pandemic was at a “critical point” and warned that the world needed a reality check. After a brief decrease in March, the number of deaths worldwide is on the rise again, with an average of approximately 12,000 deaths, approaching the 14,500 daily death toll (7-day rolling average) recorded at the end of January. Countries such as the U.S. and the UK have seen their number of new daily deaths falling since late January due to vaccination campaigns, whereas India and Brazil are facing unprecedented surges in infections. In Brazil, some 3,000 deaths are reported every day, accounting for almost a quarter of the deaths reported daily in the world. The country has been the worst hit in the world in terms of new daily deaths globally since early March.
Myanmar releases prisoners for New Year, though likely not dissidents
Authorities in Myanmar will release 23,184 prisoners from jails across the country on Saturday under a New Year amnesty, a Prisons Department spokesman said. But few, if any, democracy activists arrested since the Feb. 1 coup are expected to be among them. Saturday is the first day of the traditional New Year in Myanmar and the last day of a five-day holiday usually celebrated with visits to Buddhist temples and rowdy water throwing and partying in the streets. Pro-democracy activists called for the cancellation of the festivities this year and instead for people to focus on a campaign to restore democracy after the military ousted the elected civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Russia sanctions eight US officials and expels diplomats in retaliation for Biden’s actions
Russia sanctioned eight senior US administration officials Friday, including FBI director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, one of several measures it took just a day after President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions against Russia and warned against a “cycle of escalation.” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Russia will also expel 10 U.S. diplomats, curb the activity of U.S. nonprofit groups in the country, impose new limits on American diplomats and diplomatic outposts, and consider “painful” measures against U.S. businesses in retaliation for Thursday’s punitive actions by the Biden administration.
Billions of Brood X cicadas set to emerge in eastern US
Love is in the air this spring in the eastern United States, where billions of cicadas will soon appear in the biggest emergence event since 2004. The insects are part of a group called Brood X — also known as the Great Eastern Brood — which is expected in a geographical range stretching from Tennessee to New York. These cicadas have been subterranean for 17 years, tunneling and feeding beneath the soil. When they are back above ground, finding a mate will be, understandably, a top priority. The loud, buzzing drone cicadas make is actually a mating song emitted by male insects, flexing a drumlike organ called a tymbal. “It’s all boys calling girls,” said entomologist Eric Day of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University extension. “First you get a few here and there, then what happens is they start chorusing — there’s so many of them that the cicada calls all combine in this huge chorus.” While cicadas can be a nuisance for some orchardists and farmers, witnessing them is also an awe-inspiring experience, Day said. “This is a real treat. This is an unusual biological phenomenon. Periodical cicadas only occur in the eastern United States; they don’t occur anywhere else in the world,” he said. Cicadas, which are not harmful to humans or animals, begin to emerge when the soil reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit, Day said. A few individuals will probably come out in mid-to-late April, Day said, stragglers that the entomologist nicknames “lonesome Bobs,” who call and call to no avail. The true, large-scale emergence might happen in the first or second week of May, depending on location. Scientists differ about the precise range of Brood X cicadas, but entomologist Gene Kritsky, dean of behavioral and natural sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati — and the unofficial dean of Brood X cicadas — expects to see them in 14 states plus the District of Columbia. Brood X — the “X” is the Roman numeral for 10 — is the largest group of 17-year cicadas, said Kritsky, author of the new book “Periodical Cicadas: The Brood X Edition.” (Other periodical cicada groups emerge on a 13-year cycle.) Scientists don’t know the precise reasons behind the cicada schedules, or why both kinds of periodical cicadas have prime-numbered life spans. Emerging en masse, though, helps the bugs survive predation and mate successfully, as birds and small mammals only can pick off so many cicadas at once. When it comes to such reproduction strategies, this year’s cicadas have a lot in common with other broods. What sets Brood X apart from other cicada emergences, however, is proximity to large metropolitan areas. “About 35 million Americans will have the opportunity to interact with Brood X,” Kritsky said, noting that they will likely be spotted in Philadelphia; Washington, DC; Baltimore; Cincinnati; and Indianapolis. In the past, Brood X cicadas have even emerged in New York City’s Central Park. Early signs of cicadas include finger-size holes in the ground near the base of trees. You might also spot a chimneylike tunnel poking out of the soil. Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory newsletter: Explore the universe with weekly news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more. When the insects do appear, they make an impressive amount of noise. Once, Kritsky said, he recorded a cicada chorus while sitting in a cemetery below the flight path for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky. The insects clocked in at 96 decibels, drowning out the sound of passenger jets passing directly overhead. The chorus won’t last long, however. Cicadas usually die just four to six weeks after emergence.
Will cicadas harm your garden?
When cicadas emerge, gardeners may see the insects crawling over plants, but it’s nothing to worry about, said Paula Shrewsbury, an associate professor in the University of Maryland’s department of entomology. “There’s very little evidence that cicadas do any damage at all,” said Shrewsbury, who is a member of UMD’s self-declared Cicada Crew and is teaching a graduate class about periodic cicadas this semester. Bugs quickly will move on to the trees where they mate and lay eggs. Cicadas prefer to lay eggs on the outer parts of pencil-size branches, where they make a small slit and create egg nests. “Egg laying can damage the tips of the trees, and the tips of the trees will die back — it’s called flagging,” Shrewsbury said. Older, established trees can easily recover from flagging. A small tree with a trunk diameter about 2 inches or less, though, could be vulnerable. That means it’s worth delaying new plantings, and protecting existing small trees. “Insecticides are not the best option,” Shrewsbury said, adding that covering trees works better than chemicals. Insecticides could also harm the beneficial pollinators on which flowering trees and plants depend. To cover small trees, enclose them in netting with holes smaller than a centimeter. Tie netting at the bottom to prevent the cicadas from crawling up, Shrewsbury said, being sure to secure the seam tightly, too. Overall, she said, cicadas benefit gardens. When the insects emerge from the soil, they create holes that increase aeration and water penetration. Over the cicada life cycle, exoskeletons and dying adults will fall to the ground, breaking down into organic matter and nutrients that feed the soil. Leave the cicada exoskeletons and bodies where they are, Shrewsbury said, or rake them up and toss onto your compost pile.
Citizen scientists improve the cicada map
What should you do if you see a Brood X cicada? Enjoy it, for one. If hordes of insects emerging from the earth sounds to you like a sign of the end times, consider that this is, instead, a remarkable chance to see a glorious and somewhat mysterious natural event. People have been marveling at the emergence of these insects for a long, long time. The first written record of emerging Brood X cicadas is from 1715, said Kritsky the entomologist, when Swedish clergyman Rev. Andreas Sandel saw the insects in Philadelphia. People there, mistaking cicadas for (unrelated) locusts that appear in the Bible and Torah, split the bugs open and ate them. Eating cicadas is certainly an option. They’re a low-fat source of protein. Dogs and cats may try to eat them, too. Cicadas aren’t toxic, so don’t worry if your pet snaps one up, but experts at the Animal Medical Center of New York City recommend that you not let them gorge. If you or your pet do make a meal of a cicada, Kritsky wants you to snap a photo first. He’s a cocreator of the app Cicada Safari, designed to use location- and date-stamped image submissions to improve existing maps of the Brood X range. “We’re hoping that people will go out and tell us where cicadas emerge,” Kritsky said. “Once we approve that photograph, it goes live on our map so people can actually follow the emergence as it happens, day by day.” Given the size of Brood X distribution, Kritsky noted that it’s impossible for a single lab to comprehensively track the phenomenon without help from volunteers. “If you have a lot of boots on the ground, and a verification system, you can really get a solid map,” he said.
Cicadas at risk from habitat loss and climate change
Fine-tuning maps of cicada emergence is important in part because scientists, including Kritsky, are working to understand how habitat loss and climate change are affecting the insects. Concern about the welfare of cicadas is nothing new. “Back in the 1890s, the USDA thought cicadas were going extinct,” Kritsky said. Even at that time, scientists noticed how clear-cutting and deforestation were diminishing the cicada population. That’s an ongoing trend, Kritsky said. “Distribution is being impacted by deforestation for agriculture, and now deforestation for urbanization.” Clear-cutting for roads and power lines is also a problem, as is the massive die-off of trees in the Midwest due to emerald ash borer infestations. Climate change affects the emergence in two main ways, Kritsky said. The first is a trend toward earlier emergence driven by warmer spring weather. In southwest Ohio, one area where Kritsky has studied historic data, mass cicada emergence occurs an average of two weeks earlier than they did prior to 1950. The other impact of climate change is more complex. There has been an increase of cicada “spin-offs,” when a group of insects emerges years earlier than expected. Why? Cicadas count down to their emergence by tracking the cycle of seasons. A mild winter that fluctuates between freezes and thaws sometimes throws the insects off, Kritsky thinks. “It can cause the cicadas to count two years when only one has passed,” he said. In the year 2000, four years before Brood X was scheduled to appear, cicadas came out early. Many died, but some in southwestern Ohio survived to form a separate group that reemerged in 2017. “We had the first time we could document an off-cycle emergence. Seventeen years later they came out in even bigger numbers,” Kritsky said. Given the natural time cycle of 17-year cicadas, this will only be Kritsky’s third chance to witness a Brood X emergence despite a lifetime of studying the insects. Data contributed by citizen scientists in 2021, though, could help future researchers understand the massive cicada group. “My hope is that we’ll get a good baseline this year, to serve as a way of really verifying the way the cicada emergences of the future take place,” Kritsky said. “I’m 67, but I’ll be very interested to see how Brood X compares when it comes out again in 2038.” Look for the cicadas in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. Read more at Cicada Mania or Cicada Crew UMD. Gene Kritsky’s upcoming “Brood X: The Cicada Podcast” will be released April 27. Jen Rose Smith is a writer based in Vermont. Find her work at jenrosesmith.com, or follow her on Twitter @jenrosesmithvt.
White House tells refugee advocates Biden likely to raise cap quickly
White House officials signaled in a conference call with refugee resettlement advocates late Friday that President Joe Biden is likely to raise the current refugee cap of 15,000 quickly, well ahead of the May 15 deadline set Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told the advocates that Biden wants to work quickly to bring the refugees who have already been vetted and cleared to the United States after a prolonged delay, in which many of their flights were canceled. The call comes after the White House faced immediate blowback from refugee groups and Democratic and progressive lawmakers for initially saying Friday that Biden would keep this fiscal year’s refugee cap of 15,000, and not raise the cap as he had promised to do — a significant reversal from the Biden administration’s proposal in February to lift the cap to 62,500. After the flood of criticism, the White House backtracked later Friday and announced Biden would set a “final, increased” refugee cap by mid-May, but added that it’s “unlikely” the number would be as high as the 62,500 cap proposed earlier this year. Biden took office aiming to set a new course for U.S. immigration policy, including a more compassionate approach, following former President Donald Trump’s hardline policies and vilification of refugees. But his initial decision to not change the Trump administration’s refugee cap of 15,000 for this fiscal year, the lowest since 1980, put him at odds with his promises as a candidate and on track to admit fewer refugees than any other U.S. president in history, according to the humanitarian group International Rescue Committee. Biden announced in February that his administration would bring the cap up to 125,000 refugees during his first full fiscal year in office and signed an executive order intended to rebuild and enhance the programs in place to pave the way for more arrivals to the U.S.. Finer said on the call that the 125,000 figure that Biden had floated is an “aspirational number” but remains the administration’s goal and is going to be “a major challenge,” according to a source familiar with the call. Pressed on the call why the Biden administration is on track to have the worst year of refugee admissions in the program’s history, Finer insisted that “this will not be the number that we end on,” according to the source familiar. Finer also claimed that the refugee admissions program was “even more decimated than we thought,” with less staffing to deal with processing capacity and a security vetting process that’s slow moving, according to the source familiar. The White House had said Friday that a “factor” in the decision was that the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a federal agency under the Health and Human Services Department, had limited capacity, given the growing number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border. Finer said that the administration wanted to be sure that it could meet its responsibilities to support both refugees trying to resettle in the US and unaccompanied children arriving at the southern border. But refugee resettlement agencies have repeatedly said they’re prepared to take in refugee arrivals. The State Department presented Congress with a proposal to expand the Trump-era refugee cap to allow up to 62,500 refugees to be resettled in the US, which was in line with Biden’s campaign commitment to raise the refugee ceiling. But Biden delayed approving the proposal increase, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of resettlement flights and leaving thousands of people who had expected to arrive in the US in limbo. Sources had told CNN that Biden resisted signing off on increasing the Trump-era refugee cap due to political optics, when the administration is facing heat over its handling of an influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border despite it being a separate situation from the refugee program. On Friday, Biden signed the emergency presidential determination that returned to regional allocations, effectively casting a wider net of who can resettle in the US under the current 15,000 refugee ceiling. As of March 31, only 2,050 refugees had been admitted to the US this fiscal year, according to the Refugee Processing Center. This story has been updated with more details from the call. CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Kaitlan Collins, Kylie Atwood, Lauren Fox and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.
