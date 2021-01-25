Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign amid pandemic and political turmoil
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign on Tuesday morning, his office said in a statement on Monday, heightening political turmoil in the country as it battles Covid-19.
“The Council of Ministers is convened for tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., during which the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, will communicate to the ministers his will to go to the (Presidential Palace) and hand in his resignation,” the statement read. He will then see the President Sergio Mattarella, it added.
The resignation is a calculated move that could ultimately afford him another chance at forming a government.
Conte survived two confidence votes in Parliament last week. But he lost his governing majority in the Senate after his predecessor, Matteo Renzi, decided to withdraw the small Italia Viva party from Conte’s ruling coalition over frustrations with the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and attendant economic recession.
President Mattarella can choose whether to accept Conte’s resignation, and is likely to invite him to try to build a new governing majority. If Conte receives the mandate to form a new majority, he would need to add five more senators to his existing coalition.
China’s president pushes global cooperation, says ‘arrogant isolation will always fail’Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a return to multilateralism, with leaders working together to put the global economy back on track, in his first speech since his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, took office.
Speaking at the Davos Agenda event hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday, Xi urged increased global cooperation in response to the coronavirus pandemic and said that to “slip into arrogant isolation will always fail.”
“For the first time in history, the economies of all regions have been hit hard at the same time, with global industrial and supply chains clogged and trade and investment down in the doldrums. Despite the trillions of dollars in relief packages worldwide, global recovery is rather shaky and the outlook remains uncertain,” Xi said.
The Chinese president called on governments “to abandon ideological prejudice and jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.”
Xi continued his theme of inclusion throughout the address, adding: “To build small circles or start a new Cold War ... will only push the world into division and even confrontation.”
While Xi did not explicitly refer to any other country or world leader, he did say that humanity had “learned lessons the hard way” and that “history is not long gone” when talking about divisions.
— From wire reports
