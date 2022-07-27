Griner testifies she signed documents without knowing what they meant
US basketball star Brittney Griner testified in a Russian courtroom Wednesday as part of her ongoing trial on drug charges, telling the court she had no intention of smuggling drugs into the country.
“I still don’t understand to this day how they ended up in my bags,” said Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, when authorities said they found cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance. She faces up to 10 years in prison.
Griner — who plays in Russia during the WNBA’s offseason — pleaded guilty earlier this month, a decision the defense hopes will be taken into account by the court and perhaps lead to a less severe sentence. But the US State Department has classified Griner as wrongfully detained, and her supporters have called for her release, fearing she might be used as a political pawn amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Griner, who arrived at the Khimki regional court near Moscow on Wednesday in handcuffs, testified that when she was stopped at the Sheremetyevo airport on February 17, she was made to sign different documents without fully understanding what they included.
ONE OF CHINA’S LEading COVID Scientists RESIGNS
George Gao, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has stepped down after five years at the helm of the health body, ending a tenure that placed him at the fore of early investigations into the first outbreak of Covid-19 in central China and the country’s rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines.
The leadership change, announced by the agency on Tuesday, comes amid a restructuring that has seen the China CDC moved from its position directly under the monolithic centrally controlled National Health Commission and placed within a new nominally streamlined bureau, borne of pandemic-era calls for reform.
Four dead in 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Philippines,
At least four people have died and 60 others were injured in a powerful earthquake that struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, the interior minister has said.
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time (8:43 p.m. ET), according to USGS. The agency originally designated the quake 7.1-magnitude, before downgrading it to 7.0.
Its epicenter was about 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the small town of Dolores, Abra province, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS.
— From wire reports
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a government news conference that two deaths were recorded each in Abra and Benguet.
He also said that 58 landslides have been reported, and 218 towns in 15 provinces were affected by the earthquake. Three bridges were destroyed in Abra.
The earthquake’s impact was felt in the capital city, Manila, more than 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) away, where workers and residents evacuated from buildings and gathered on the street.
The quake also triggered landslides, with photos showing large boulders and rocks tumbling onto a road in the town of Bauko, south of the epicenter. Other photos show people working to clear the debris.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said citizens should brace for any aftershocks, but added it had not issued any tsunami warnings because it was detected inland.
Abra is a landlocked region known for deep valleys and mountainous terrain.
In a statement, Rep. Ching Bernos, congresswoman for Abra province, said the quake “caused damages to many households and establishments,” and “was also felt in various parts of Luzon and activated preemptive measures in many places.”
Photos from Abra show buildings damaged by the quake and debris covering the ground. One building is seen with cracks along the walls, while another lies tilted on its side.
Bernos said her office is monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of the damage, and urged residents to stay alert “in light of the possibilities of aftershocks.”
Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered an immediate dispatch of rescue and relief teams to Abra, and will visit the affected areas once he is “given the all-clear,” his press secretary said in news conference on Wednesday.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated Ching Bernos’ position. She is a congresswoman for Abra province. An earlier version of this story also misstated when the earthquake took place. It was Wednesday in the Philippines.
