UK voters head to polls for a monumental general election
More than three years into Britain’s interminable Brexit saga, voters are braving rain and chilly temperatures to vote in a crucial general election on Thursday that may put an end to the uncertainty.
The snap vote, called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he lost his majority in Parliament, is Britain’s first December poll since 1923 but its third election in less than five years.
It follows a six-week campaign which has seen all of the major parties criss-cross the country in search of votes. Issues including the Brexit, Britain’s National Health Service, taxes and social care have dominated discussions.
Around 46 million Brits are eligible to vote in the election. Counting takes place throughout the night and into Friday morning.
Fishermen save bald eagle caught in death grip of an octopus
A team of salmon fishermen are feeling pretty proud after they were able to rescue a bald eagle from an octopus off the northwest tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.
The group was returning to their float house when they heard screeching and splashing sounds last Monday, according to fisherman John Ilett.
After investigating the sounds, Ilett said the team found “a full-sized eagle submerged in the water with a big giant octopus in the water trying to drag it down.”
The team watched the interaction for about five minutes, unsure if they should intervene to help.
“We weren’t sure if we should interfere because it is mother nature, survival of the fittest,” Ilett said. “But it was heart wrenching — to see this octopus was trying to drown this eagle.”
Ilett said he’s been working on the water for about 20 years and admits he’s seen incredible things, but this encounter ranks as the coolest to date. “It’s moments like this why I love my job and being out in the environment where I can work and live,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”
— From wire reports