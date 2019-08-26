Indonesia will build its new capital city in Borneo as Jakarta sinks into the Java Sea
A jungle-draped area on the east of Borneo island is set to be transformed into Indonesia’s new capital city, President Joko Widodo announced Monday, amid concerns over the sustainability of its congested and rapidly sinking political center Jakarta.
The proposed location, near the relatively underdeveloped cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda, is a far cry from the crowded powerhouse which has served as Indonesia’s financial heart since 1949 — and Widodo acknowledged that moving the country’s capital to the island will be a mammoth and expensive undertaking.
The ambitious project to move the capital will likely cost around 486 trillion rupiah ($34 billion), CNN Indonesia reported, and officials have previously said the relocation could take around 10 years.
Jakarta is home to more than 10 million people, according to the United Nations, with an estimated 30 million in the greater metropolitan area — making it one of the world’s most overpopulated urban regions.
It’s also one of the fastest-sinking cities on earth, according to the World Economic Forum, dropping into the Java Sea at an alarming rate due to over-extraction of groundwater.
Hezbollah vows retaliation after Israel claims responsibility for airstrikes
The leader of Hezbollah has vowed to shoot down any Israeli drones that enter into Lebanese airspace, after two drones reportedly crashed in Beirut on Sunday.
Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, said that two Israeli drones crashed in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut, with one exploding.
In his address to supporters Sunday evening, Nasrallah also spoke about Israel’s airstrikes on a target near the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday, vowing retaliation.
Bolivia’s Amazon is also on fire; more than 1.8M acres burned
While the world’s attention focuses on the destructive Amazon wildfires in Brazil, devastating blazes have decimated swathes of tropical forests and savannah in neighboring Bolivia.
More than 1.8 million acres in Bolivia have been burned, prompting President Evo Morales to suspend his re-election campaign on Sunday, according to the state-run Bolivian Information Agency.
The country saw 13,396 fires in August, a 422% increase from the month before, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research.
On Monday, Morales said that 4,000 state employees and volunteers were currently battling the flames — which according to Reuters are burning unabated across areas near Bolivia’s border with Brazil and Paraguay.
— From wire reports