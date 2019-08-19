Turkey says one of its convoys was hit by an airstrike in Syria
Turkey’s Defense Ministry has condemned an airstrike in northwestern Syria that killed three civilians and injured 12 others on Monday.
It said that the strike was launched at a Turkish convoy, though a Syrian opposition military commander and a Syrian opposition media activist told CNN the strike hit a Syrian opposition vehicle traveling with the Turkish convoy.
Turkey said the strike constituted a violation of standing agreements with Russia, which supports the Syrian regime. The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.
A Syrian media activist who arrived to the scene after the strike told CNN that the warplane was Syrian and that it struck a vehicle belonging to the National Liberation Army, which is part of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army.
The attack happened in Idlib province, the country’s last rebel stronghold, on the outskirts of the city of Maarat al-Numan, according to the media activist.
Germany’s central bank issues recession warning
Germany’s central bank is warning that the country could be slipping into recession.
The Bundesbank said Monday that Europe’s largest economy “is probably set to remain lackluster in the third quarter of 2019.” It predicts that GDP “could continue to fall slightly.”
GDP for the three months ended June contracted 0.1% compared to the first quarter. A recession occurs when the economy shrinks for two consecutive quarters.
Germany is facing a host of economic problems that analysts have referred to as a ”perfect storm.”
The country’s economy depends on exporters that sell goods to China and the United States, which are locked in a bitter trade war. Weak global auto sales have also hit German carmakers, while fears of a disorderly Brexit loom.
Nuclear monitoring stations go quiet after Russian missile facility explosion
Four Russia-based nuclear monitoring stations that monitor radioactive particles in the atmosphere have mysteriously gone quiet after an Aug. 8 explosion at a Russian missile testing facility, an explosion that has sparked confusion and concerns about possible increases in radiation levels, according to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.
CTBTO is an independent body which watches for nuclear weapons testing violations with over 300 monitoring stations around the world. Both Russia and the U.S. are signatories to the treaty.
The two Russian radionuclide stations, called Dubna and Kirov, stopped transmitting data within two days of the explosion, the organization said.
