Catalan independence leaders given lengthy prison sentences by Spanish court
Nine Catalan independence leaders have received lengthy prison sentences of between nine and 13 years for their part in a failed 2017 attempt to split from Spain, but were acquitted of the most serious charge against them.
They were found not guilty on charges of rebellion, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
Three other defendants were found guilty of disobedience, fined and banned from public office for 20 months.
Oriol Junqueras, the former vice president of Catalonia, received the longest sentence. He was handed 13 years in prison and banned from holding public office for 13 years after being found guilty of sedition and misuse of public funds.
In 2017, Spain descended into its worst political crisis since the restoration of democracy in the 1970s, when separatist leaders attempted to push forward with the region’s secession.
Police and protestors clashed in the streets as a referendum — ruled illegal by Spain’s constitutional court — went ahead and was followed by a declaration of independence in October that year.
Kurdish forces backed by US strike deal with Syria’s Assad, in major shift in 8-year war
Abandoned by the United States and facing a deepening Turkish military offensive, Kurdish forces near the northern Syrian border have struck a deal with the Syrian government, marking a major shift in the country’s eight-year war.
On Monday, Syrian troops were reportedly advancing north towards the border to confront Turkish forces, returning for the first time in years to a region where the Kurds had established relative autonomy, and further solidifying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s grip on the country.
The agreement between Damascus and the Kurds comes as U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of all remaining American forces out of northern Syria. The move signals a departure from long-standing U.S. counter-terrorism strategy in Syria, which hinged on a close partnership with Kurdish-led forces to combat ISIS.
In discontinuing that approach, the Trump administration has effectively ceded influence in northern Syria to Assad and his allies and raised the specter of a resurgent ISIS. Over recent days, Kurdish authorities have reported the escape of hundreds of ISIS family members from a camp in northern Syria, and warned that ISIS militants held in prisons could be next to go if fighting with Turkish forces continues to escalate.
The situation began to deteriorate last week when the Trump administration ordered U.S. troops to step aside from the border in northern Syria, effectively paving the way for Turkey to launch its offensive against the Kurds, who they regard as enemies.
— From wire reports