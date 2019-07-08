Vatican waives immunity for France envoy accused of sexual assault
The Vatican has waived immunity for its envoy to France, who is under investigation for sexual assault, according to the Bishops’ Conference of France.
Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 74, is alleged to have inappropriately touched a junior male official working at the Paris city hall, deputy mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN earlier this year.
The French government confirmed it received “confirmation from the Holy See that it waived immunity” for Ventura.
The interim director of the Vatican press office, Alessandro Gisotti, said the decision demonstrated Ventura’s commitment to cooperating with the investigation.
“This is an extraordinary gesture that confirms the will of the Nuncio (ambassador), expressed from the beginning of this situation, to collaborate fully with the French judicial authorities,” Gisotti said.
Ventura has been based in Paris since 2009, serving as a diplomat for Pope Francis, Agence France-Presse reported.
South African ‘Spaceboy’ set to be first black African in space dies in crash
Mandla Maseko, the South African former DJ who won a chance to become the first black African in space has died in a motorbike crash, his family said in a statement.
Maseko, 30, beat one million other contenders to win a trip to space sponsored by the Axe Apollo Space Academy, which had yet to be scheduled by the time of his death.
Maseko was named one of the 23 winners of the contest worldwide in 2014 shortly after the death of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela.
He was an avid public speaker and community worker who inspired many African children to pursue careers in science, the family statement said.
Amsterdam museum begins live restoration of Rembrandt piece
Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum has begun work on a major new restoration project. From this week, “The Night Watch,” one of Dutch master Rembrandt’s most famous paintings, will be painstakingly restored in front of what could be millions of onlookers.
The restoration is being livestreamed and is taking place inside a special glass chamber designed by French architect Jean Michel Wilmotte.
To start, the huge painting — measuring 12.5 feet by 15 feet and weighing 740 pounds — will be unframed and placed in a rig with two platform lifts that will allow researchers to reach across its surface. It will then be scanned millimeter by millimeter using X-rays, which will result in a map of the exact chemical elements that it is made of, laying Rembrandt’s painting process bare. Each scan will take 24 hours and 56 scans will be required to cover the entire canvas.
