WHO officially declares coronavirus a global public health emergency
The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, after an emergency committee reconvened Thursday in Geneva.
Last week, the organization said the virus did not yet constitute the emergency declaration. But with rising numbers and evidence of person-to-person transmission in a handful of cases outside of China, WHO leadership called the committee back together over concerns of a larger outbreak down the line.
“The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it.”
7,000 held on cruise ship in Italy as global fears spread over coronavirus
Thousands of people were held on a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday and Russia closed off its borders with China as global fears continued to grow over the rapidly spreading Wuhan coronavirus.
The number of cases of the virus, which has killed at least 170 people, shot up to more than 8,100 in mainland China alone by Thursday evening.
While the virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, there are now more than 100 cases in 20 other countries and territories spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East. India and the Philippines were the latest to confirm the virus had reached their shores.
Most concerning are instances of human-to-human transmission overseas, including in Germany, the first such case in Europe.
On Thursday, 7,000 people were confined to a cruise ship in a port near Rome as a couple was being tested for the virus. Six thousand people on board were passengers and around another thousand were crew members.
Europe wants one charger that works for every device
Europe wants one charger to rule them all.
The European Parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on the bloc’s executive branch to “urgently” force tech companies to use just one type of charger.
Lawmakers are asking for a common charger that can be used across different brands and types of devices including mobile phones, tablets and e-book readers.
The resolution also calls on EU policymakers to explore ways to increase the number of cables and chargers that are recycled, and to ensure that customers are not required to buy a charger with each new device.
— From wire reports
