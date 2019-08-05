Kashmir in lockdown as India reveals plan to change state’s status
Indian-controlled Kashmir was in lockdown Monday, with tens of thousands of new troops deployed into what is already one of the most militarized places in the world, as a number of prominent politicians were placed under house arrest and New Delhi announced contentious changes to the way the territory is administered.
A broad communications blackout left many people without access to the internet and phone services across the territory, with measures also in place to prevent public meetings.
The politicians under house arrest include at least two former chief ministers of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.
The state encompasses the section of the disputed territory controlled by New Delhi.
Kashmir is one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoints. Claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan, it has been the epicenter for more than 70 years of an often violent territorial struggle between the nuclear-armed neighbors. A de facto border called the Line of Control divides it between New Delhi and Islamabad.
New Zealand introduces bill to legalize abortion
New Zealand‘s justice minister, Andrew Little, introduced a bill on Monday aimed at legalizing abortion in the country.
The new bill would change the status of abortion from a criminal issue to a health issue, according to a statement from Little. Such a move would dramatically increase access to abortions, which are currently only legal in New Zealand in cases of fetal abnormality, incest or if the mother’s health is at risk.
“Safe abortion should be treated and regulated as a health issue; a woman has the right to choose what happens to her body,” Little said in the statement.
Under the terms of the bill, which will have its first reading in parliament on Thursday, women less than 20 weeks pregnant will be able to obtain an abortion without getting prior approval from a doctor, by self-referring directly to an abortion provider.
London Police ask for witnesses after child thrown from 10th floor of Tate Modern
London police are asking for witnesses after a six-year-old French boy was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern gallery on Sunday.
The city’s Metropolitan Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who has witnessed the “truly shocking incident” or saw a man whose behavior in or near the gallery “seemed out of place, suspicious or worrying” early afternoon on Sunday.
Officers said a teenager who had no connection to the victim was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder. The 17-year-old boy was restrained by a group of bystanders immediately after the incident, and was detained by police shortly after.
— From wire reports