Tropical Storm Humberto was dropping rain on the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands as it stalled nearby late Saturday morning, bringing the kind of stormy conditions the islands could do without, after Hurricane Dorian ravaged them nearly two weeks ago.
Humberto’s center was nearly stationary about 30 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco island as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said, whipping parts of the northwestern Bahamas with stiff wind and periods of rain.
Humberto is eventually expected to move away from the Bahamas later Saturday — but it could drop up to 6 inches of rain on some islands. That, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, would be difficult for the Abacos or Grand Bahama, where Dorian left at least dozens of people dead and hundreds missing.
New Italian government lets migrant rescue ship dockIn a sign that Italy’s new government will reject the previous administration’s hostile stance towards migrants, an aid ship carrying 82 people rescued from the Mediterranean has been granted permission to dock and let them disembark on Lampedusa, SOS Mediterranee, which operates the ship in partnership with MSF, and an Italian minister said on Twitter.
The vessel, called Ocean Viking, rescued 50 migrants from a shipwreck off the coast of Libya on Sept. 8. It then took on more people rescued by another sailboat which did not have appropriate shelter for them in high seas, according to a statement by SOS Mediterranee.
Italy’s Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Dario Franceschini, member of the Democratic Party, indicated on Twitter that the migrants would be taken in by several European countries.
Former Italian Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini, who is well known for his anti-migrant stance, reacted to the post, tweeting: “The new government reopens the ports, Italy turns into a REFUGE FIELD of Europe. Abusive ministers, who hate the Italians.”
David Cameron says some people ‘will never forgive’ him for Brexit
David Cameron has finally broken his silence on Brexit, admitting some people “will never forgive” him for holding the referendum.
The former UK prime minister launched an extraordinary attack on his successor, Boris Johnson, who is in the same Conservative Party. Cameron said he disagreed with the current PM Boris Johnson’s recent tactics and added he believed a second vote on Brexit may still be possible.
“Taking the whip from hard-working Conservative MPs and sharp practices using prorogation of Parliament have rebounded,” he said in an interview with The Times published Friday.
“I didn’t support either of those things. Neither do I think a no-deal Brexit is a good idea.”
— From wire reports
Cameron is currently promoting his new memoir “For The Record,” which will be published next week.
Addressing the anger he has faced over his decision to call a Brexit referendum, he said some people “will never forgive me for holding a referendum.”
“Others for holding it and losing it. There are, of course, all those people who wanted a referendum and wanted to leave who are glad that a promise was made and a promise was kept.”
He said he thinks about the referendum “every day.”
“Every single day I think about it, the referendum and the fact that we lost and the consequences and the things that could have been done differently, and I worry desperately about what is going to happen next.”
He campaigned for the UK to remain part of the bloc, lost and ultimately stepped down and left politics. He has withdrawn from the public eye, rarely giving interviews and attending public events.
“It pains me what has happened and the fact that we lost and the mistakes I made,” Cameron said.
He added he believed a second referendum might be the way forward to break the current deadlock. “I don’t think you can rule it out because we’re stuck.”
Yemen rebels claim drone attack on Saudi oil facilities
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have attacked Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities with drones, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah news agency said Saturday.
A Yemen armed forces spokesman was quoted by the agency as saying the Houthis successfully carried out a “large-scale” operation with 10 drones targeting Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais.
The Saudi interior ministry said the drone attacks caused fires at two facilities of the state-owned oil company. In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said the fires were under control and that authorities are still investigating the incident.
— From wire reports
The Yemen armed forces spokesman said the operation was a “legitimate and natural” response to “the enemy’s aggression and blockade” of Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a military campaign to quash the Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015. The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between the Saudis and Iran, which has been backing the Houthis.
“We promise the Saudi regime that the next operation will be wider and more painful if the blockade and aggression continues,” the spokesman added.
James Rogers, a drone and security expert and a visiting research fellow at the Department of International Security Studies at Yale University, said the United Nations has been investigating the drones, which have a range of 1,450 kilometers (900 miles). He said the range means that Houthi forces can target sites in Saudi Arabia from their stronghold in Yemen.
“It is quite an impressive, yet worrying, technological feat,” he said. “Long-range precision strikes are not easy to achieve and to cause the substantial fires in Abqaiq and Khurais highlights that this drone has a large explosive yield.”