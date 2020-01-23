Wuhan virus spreads as China puts cities on lockdown and scraps New Year celebrations
Authorities in China have enforced a partial lockdown in the central city of Wuhan, as well as nearby Huanggang and Ezhou, as authorities battle to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.
These efforts will disrupt the Lunar New Year travel plans of millions, and authorities in the Chinese capital Beijing have canceled all large-scale celebrations.
The lockdowns come as the Chinese government revealed that seven of the 17 people who have died from the Wuhan coronavirus did not have pre-existing conditions before they contracted the illness.
And the virus spreads more easily from person to person than previously thought, according to David Heymann of the World Health Organization. He says evidence is accruing that shows more distant contact could spread the virus, such as if a sick person were to sneeze or cough near someone else’s face.
UN expert recommends Kushner change phone after suspected hack
One of the United Nations investigators involved in assessing the hack of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s telephone says other people in regular contact with the powerful Saudi Crown Prince — such as President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — should be careful and replace their phones.
Agnes Callamard, one of two UN special rapporteurs who says they are “gravely concerned” by evidence which points to the involvement of Saudi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the phone hack, said others in touch with the Kingdom’s de facto leader must reassess their own cybersecurity.
“I will hope that Donald Trump’s son-in-law and anyone else is at the moment changing their phone, checking their phone and contacting the best cyber security experts so that we can get to the bottom of that hacking strategy and policy,” she said on CNN.
It was a stark warning to one of the most powerful officials in Trump’s administration and a reflection of the unorthodox way he’s chosen to communicate with the young Saudi prince.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.