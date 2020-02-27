Britain threatening to walk away from UK-EU trade talks Monday
Britain has threatened to walk away fromtrade negotiations
with the European Union if sufficient progress hasn’t been made by June, raising the stakes just days before the country begins crucial talks with itslargest export market
.
Negotiators will sit down Monday for the first round of discussions on a trade deal between the UK and the EU after they staked out sharply divergent positions this week on what should happen when a Brexit transition period expires at the end of 2020.
The British government on Thursday committed itself to pursuing a basic free-trade agreement that would maintain zero tariffs and quotas on goods but still introduce new friction at borders, an outcome long feared by business. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “broad outline” of such an agreement must materialize quickly.
“If that does not seem to be the case at the June meeting, the government will need to decide whether the UK’s attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations to exit the transition period in an orderly fashion,” the government said.
Turns out there are actually two species of red panda, not just oneScientists have discovered for the first time that there are two distinct species of red panda, not just one — and the find could have important ramifications for conservation efforts.
The small mammals, which are already endangered, are native to China, Nepal, India, Bhutan and Myanmar.
Although red pandas’ physical differences have led many to speculate that two species did exist, this research is the first time the theory has been proven.
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and Kunming found there are Himalayan red pandas and Chinese red pandas.
Using data from 65 wild red pandas from across Asia, researchers found each species had distinct DNA.
Climate activists just blocked plans to expand Heathrow airportThe British government’s contentious plans to build a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport have been blocked by an appeals court on environmental grounds, in a landmark victory for climate campaigners.
Judges in the closely-watched case at London’s Court of Appeal said the UK government, which threw its support behind the proposal, had failed to take into account what impact the move would have on Britain’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.
The decision could scupper plans to expand one of the world’s busiest airports, and was celebrated on the court’s steps on Thursday by a number of climate groups that had brought the legal action against the UK’s Transport Secretary.
— From wire reports
