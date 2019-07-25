Europe’s heat wave is shattering records, cities struggling to cope
Europe is sweltering in intense heat, suffering through the latest heat wave in a summer that has seen at least 12 countries experience record-breaking temperatures.
Meteorologists say that Europe is on track for the hottest July on record, following the warmest June since records began in 1880.
Scientists warn that the world should expect more scorching heat waves due to climate change and that current temperature highs are in line with predictions made over a decade ago.
On Wednesday, Belgium endured its hottest day ever recorded, with temperatures rising to 102 Fahrenheit. The Netherlands broke a 75-year record on Wednesday, and then hit another all-time high of 104 Fahrenheit on Thursday.
In the German town of Geilenkirchen, a temperature high of 104.9 Fahrenheit was recorded on Wednesday. The UK experienced its hottest ever July day on Thursday, with temperatures predicted to beat the hottest ever recorded temperature of 38.5 Celsius, set in 2003.
150 migrants die in shipwreck off the coast of Libya, UN agency says
At least 150 people have drowned after their boat sank off the Libyan coast Thursday, the UN Refugee Agency confirmed.
The UNHCR earlier tweeted of the deadly shipwreck off the coast of Al-Khums, a port city 80 miles east of Tripoli.
The Libyan branch of the International Organization for Migration also tweeted on the incident, posting that 145 were rescued.
“The worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year has just occurred,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for the UNHCR.
Each year, thousands pour across Libya’s borders — the final stop before a short but treacherous sea voyage across the Mediterranean to Europe.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is stepping down
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he will step down next Friday after more than a week of protests calling for his resignation.
Rosselló announced in a video on Facebook that he will resign August 2 at 5 p.m. The governor acknowledged many constituents wanted him gone, and said the recent protests had humbled him.
The governor had been expected to announce his resignation earlier Wednesday as lawmakers were ready to begin impeachment proceedings.
Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez will likely take his place as governor.
The streets of San Juan erupted into one big party as people came out to celebrate the news of Rosselló’s resignation.
Thousands of people have jammed the streets of San Juan for days, calling for Rosselló’s resignation after Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of group messages between the governor and his inner circle that included homophobic and misogynistic language and jokes about Hurricane Maria victims.
— From wire reports